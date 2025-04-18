Commercial Bank Launches CB Analytics Academy Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking solutions in Qatar, has officially launched CB Analytics Academy Program. This specialized program has been designed for nationals seeking to enhance their banking expertise and develop key competencies for roles in Relationship Management and Credit Risk Analysis.

In the presence of members of the Executive Management, department heads, stakeholders and program candidates, the event highlighted how this program will help nationals develop expertise, strengthen decision-making and collaboration skills to prepare for critical banking roles, and gain in-depth knowledge in financial analysis, risk assessment, credit reporting, and portfolio monitoring. Candidates will also get the opportunity to work closely with Risk Teams, Credit Committees, and Relationship Managers gaining a hands-on experience.

Leonie Lethbridge, EGM and Chief Operating Officer at Commercial Bank said:“The skills gained through the academy are key for quality lending, and this is vital for both the Bank and our clients. Commercial Bank is committed to developing and building future national bankers, who can build their careers with the Bank and contribute strongly to Qatar's economy and to our clients.”

Fahad Badar, EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank said:“Over the years, Commercial Bank has acquired the legacy of empowerment with not only customers, but employees as well. We consider our staff to be our asset, and we aspire to maximize their potential and empower them to meet their career goals.”