UN Official Concerned Over Potential Violece In Libya's Tripoli
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, April 18 (KUNA) -- While Libyaآ's ceasefire is holding, ongoing military build-up, fierce competition for territorial control among Western armed groups, recent armed mobilizations in and around Tripoli, have renewed fears about a potential outbreak of violence in Tripoli, said a UN official.
"The situation will remain fragile until there is a political will to unify security and military forces under a shared vision," Hanna S. Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told the UN Security Council (UNSC) late Thursday.
Since taking up her post in February, Tetteh said she heard diverse opinions during extensive consultations with Libyan political, military, security and judicial actors; oversight institutions, political parties, civil society and women leaders; and the diplomatic community.
"Libyaآ's political crisis persists due to competition for economic resources," she stated in her first Council briefing. Fragmented institutions, unilateral actions which deepen divisions, and lack of a unified budget have only exacerbated the situation and caused economic instability, inflation and currency depreciation.
Alongside the work of the Advisory Committee, a diverse group of legal and constitutional experts formed in February to devise proposals supporting efforts towards holding national elections, UNSMIL has been in talks with economic experts to identify reforms for financial management and sustainability, she added.
Maintaining independence of Libyaآ's key oversight institutions remains crucial, she continued, calling on officials to ensure timely funding of fuel imports based on domestic demand. Given the mutual accusations following the devaluation of Libyaآ's currency, the dinar, last week by the Central Bank, several Libyan stakeholders have suggested conducting an audit of the key Libyan State institutions.
"This would provide clarity on the management of public finances and help address the lapses and shortcomings of these institutions," Tetteh said.
Overspending of Libyaآ's vast resources in the absence of an agreed national budget could lead to an economic collapse if not addressed, she went on to warn. "This is despite the fact that the countryآ's resources could provide adequately for the safety, security and well-being of its citizens," she stated.
She expressed concern over a recent surge in xenophobic and racist hate speech in the country and warned against inciting violence against migrants and refugees. "The targeting of humanitarian organizations, migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees must stop," she said. (end)
