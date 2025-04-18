Volunteers Honored At Church Of Scientology Nashville For Community Contributions

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)This past Sunday afternoon, the Church of Scientology Nashville hosted a special Volunteer Recognition Event to honor those who have gone above and beyond in service to their community. Over 80 volunteers were celebrated for their selfless efforts to uplift and assist others across the Middle Tennessee region.

The heartwarming event featured a full lunch and an expansive dessert bar, allowing attendees to relax and enjoy the festivities in a spirit of camaraderie and gratitude. Each volunteer was called to the stage and presented with a certificate acknowledging their unique contributions and unwavering commitment to service.

Highlighting the celebration was a moving keynote address by an internationally renowned humanitarian who spends half of each year in India working to support communities in need. The speaker shared personal stories of courage and compassion witnessed around the world, and inspired attendees to continue making a difference.“It takes true strength to dedicate your time and energy to others,” he said.“Each of you is living proof that compassion in action changes lives-and we must all strive to do even more.”

The Church of Scientology Nashville regularly hosts community events, partnerships, and volunteer initiatives aimed at improving lives, supporting humanitarian programs, and building a better future.

