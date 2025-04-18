Handmade Wooden Beaded And Shell Chandeliers Introduced By Home And Soul Furniture

Floria Wooden Beaded Chandelier

Jamaica Wooden Beaded Chandelier

Boho Shell Chandelier

Handmade Beaded and Shell Chandeliers from Home and Soul combine modern, boho design with eco-friendly materials, offering sustainable lighting solutions.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Home and Soul Furniture presents a new collection of handmade wooden beaded and shell chandeliers , combining modern elegance with bohemian charm. These eco-friendly lighting fixtures are designed to enhance any living space with their unique blend of craftsmanship and sustainable materials, offering a striking focal point for both contemporary and boho-inspired interiors.The collection features a range of chandeliers , including wooden beaded chandeliers and shell chandeliers, each showcasing meticulous handcrafting. The wooden beaded chandeliers bring a rustic yet refined touch, with natural wood beads strung together to create intricate patterns that evoke warmth and texture. The shell chandeliers, made from eco-friendly materials, bring a coastal, organic feel, with delicately arranged shells that catch the light and add a sense of tranquility to any room.Crafted using sustainable practices, these chandeliers offer a beautiful and eco-conscious lighting solution. The handmade nature of each piece ensures that every chandelier is one-of-a-kind, with unique design elements that reflect both artisanal craftsmanship and sustainable design.These chandeliers are suitable for a variety of settings, from living rooms and dining areas to entryways and bedrooms. With their timeless design, they can complement a range of decor styles, from modern to boho, adding elegance and personality to any space.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is dedicated to providing high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and decor that enhances modern living spaces. The company is committed to sustainability, using eco-conscious materials in the creation of timeless, durable pieces. Each item in the collection is crafted with care, combining beauty, functionality, and environmental responsibility, ensuring that every product contributes to a more sustainable lifestyle.For more information on the handmade chandeliers and to view the full range of home decor and furniture, visit Home and Soul Dubai's website.

