Central Kitchen Management Software Market Global Forecast 2025-2030, With Case Studies Of Restroworks, Touchbistro, Restaurant365 And Expandshare
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$785.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1450 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rise in cloud-based solutions enhances appeal and accessibility of kitchen management software
5.1.1.2. Upsurge in demand for resource optimization accelerates the deployment of central kitchen software
5.1.1.3. Growing demand for centralized control over multi-location food service
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Integration challenges with existing systems pose barriers to software adoption in central kitchens
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Data analytics in central kitchen software enhances customer insights and menu personalization
5.1.3.2. AI-powered software can enhance recipe consistency and quality control in central kitchens
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Managing logistics of synchronizing real-time data updates across multiple kitchen locations
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Product Type: Rising usage for cloud-based systems due to their flexibility and scalability
5.2.2. End User: Utilization of catering operations due to robust planning and operational efficiency
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
6. Central Kitchen Management Software Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cloud-Based System
6.3. On-Premise System
7. Central Kitchen Management Software Market, by Functionality
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Inventory Control
7.2.1. Stock Level Monitoring
7.2.2. Supplier Management
7.3. Menu Planning & Recipe Management
7.4. Order Management
7.4.1. In-House Orders
7.4.2. Online Orders
7.5. Staff Scheduling
7.5.1. Payroll Integration
7.5.2. Shift Management
7.6. Wastage Management
8. Central Kitchen Management Software Market, by End User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bakeries & Cafes
8.3. Catering Services
8.4. Institutional
8.5. Restaurants
8.5.1. Full Service Restaurants
8.5.2. Quick Service Restaurants
9. Americas Central Kitchen Management Software Market
10. Asia-Pacific Central Kitchen Management Software Market
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Central Kitchen Management Software Market
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
12.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
12.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
- Restroworks revolutionizes enterprise restaurant data management with new analytics cloud platform TouchBistro introduces inventory and labor management software to enhance restaurant operational efficiency Restaurant365's strategic acquisition of ExpandShare revolutionizes restaurant workforce training integration
