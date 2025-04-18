Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Storms, Hail, And Rain Forecast Across Pakistan: Authorities Urge Caution

2025-04-18 03:08:01
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide weather advisory for today, forecasting thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hailstorms in various regions.

According to the report, the federal capital Islamabad and its surrounding areas will likely experience heavy rainfall accompanied by hail. Similar weather conditions are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, and Attock, as well as in parts of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will remain hot and dry throughout the day. However, isolated areas, including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, and Malakand, may witness thunderstorms and hailstorms by evening.

Also Read: Nation's Peace Owes to Martyrs' Sacrifices: COAS General Asim Munir

Meanwhile, intense heat is expected to persist across most parts of Sindh and Balochistan. Nevertheless, rain and hail are likely in Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, and nearby areas.

The Meteorological Department has advised the public and relevant authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid potential damage or disruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

