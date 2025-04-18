Auto-Rickshaw Driver Torments Woman For Selfie, Contact Number; Arrested In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The Bengaluru Police arrested an auto-rickshaw driver on Friday for harassing a woman at a public place, demanding her contact number and pestering her to allow him to take a selfie with him.

The incident took place in the Pulakeshinagar police station limits. The arrested person was identified as Mani.

According to police, the woman was standing with her male friend near a shop when the accused auto-rickshaw driver approached her and asked her to share her contact number with him.

The accused also demanded that she allow him to take a selfie with her. The woman later told the police that the accused even attempted to take a selfie.

She later lodged a complaint with the police demanding action against him.

The victim has claimed that she does not know the accused and that he was a stranger. The police were investigating the case.

In another incident, Bengaluru Police have arrested the youth who flashed his private parts at a homemaker, and when confronted, assaulted seven people, including her husband, police said on Friday.

Earlier, a video showing two young women being targeted by a man in the early hours in a residential locality went viral on social media. The 17-second video showed two women walking down a deserted street. It showed a man approaching them from behind, pushing one of the women aside, sexually harassing the other, and then escaping. The video also captured the visibly shaken women standing briefly to catch their breath before quickly leaving the scene. Ten days later, the Karnataka Police arrested the accused, identified as 26-year-old Santosh Daniel, from a Kerala village.

On April 13, the Karnataka Police shot dead the accused involved in the kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder of a girl in Hubballi city. The accused was identified as a 35-year-old Ritesh Kumar from Patna in Bihar.

A shocking incident came to light here earlier on Sunday involving a youth, who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a five-year-old girl and later strangled her to death for resisting his advances. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ashokanagar police station in Hubballi. According to the police, the accused took the girl to a shed and attempted to assault her. When the girl screamed for help, locals rushed towards the spot. Upon noticing the approaching people, the accused allegedly strangled the girl to death and managed to escape.