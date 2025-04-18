What IPL Has Done For Men's Cricket, WPL Has Just Started To Do That: Smriti Mandhana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) India women's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana believes the Women's Premier League (WPL) is beginning to replicate the same impact that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had on men's cricket in the country since its inception on this very day in 2008.

“For sure, in the last three years, we have seen the way WPL has grown as well, and the amount of girls coming out to watch WPL matches. I think 4-5 years back you would see a lot of guys watching games in the stands. But now I think we see a clear shift in a lot of even girls coming (to see games).

“Like, small girls (are) coming up to us as well, and saying that we aspire to be cricketers, which is a really nice thing. WPL for sure has played a major impact in terms of the way I think T20 cricket has reached, and the entertainment value it definitely gets. What IPL has done for men's cricket over the last 17 years, I am sure WPL has just started to do that,” said Smriti to IANS on the sidelines of launching City Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Since the WPL started in 2023, girls have increasingly enrolled in cricket academies in both major and smaller cities in India. Smriti, who also runs an academy in her hometown, Sangli, in Maharashtra, also described her plans for the player development programs at the newly launched academy in Dubai.

"We see a lot more involvement, not only in the cities where WPL teams are. It even comes from other cities that don't have WPL teams. But we see a lot of impact in the domestic circuit as well in terms of the way the girls want to build on their game so that they get a chance to play WPL or international cricket, which is great.

"This is only going to help in terms of having proper facilities in terms of academies, and that's what my conversation with Don (Anshuman Bhagwati, Academy Director) was in terms of the academy - that definitely the academy is for everyone. But we really want to focus in terms of how we can develop women's cricket, in terms of overall development and not just on skills.

"I think a lot of academies do focus a lot on skills. But we really want to give programs in terms of how we can develop their personal strength, and conditioning. So that whenever they leave the academy, they can be like a final product."

Smriti, who will be next seen in action during India's upcoming ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka from April 27 to May 11, which also has South Africa as the third team, signed off by talking about the rising awareness of nutrition in women's cricket and how she plans to guide young players in this aspect in Dubai.

"I think we had a good discussion over it and over the years we have seen how much nutrition can be a part (of life), and not only for elite athletes. I think a lot has been discussed about how nutrition plays a huge role in (keeping) elite athletes (fit).

"But I feel even if the nutrition is right, which we didn't know when we were growing up (in terms of) what to eat or not, as we used to eat a lot of junk food and whatever was there, if it's started at the right age, it does play a huge part.

"So for sure we will have nutritionists in place and we will try and guide the players whoever in terms wants to have it also because nutrition is a very personal choice. We can't really force them, but for sure we will have few clinics where we will give a lot of awareness about nutrition and tell them what is right and wrong.

"Because if a young kid comes who is 14-15, we don't really want to stop him or her from eating a lot because it's a very different balance when it comes (between) kids to elite athletes. We know what we have to do and we have to follow the plan. So, I am sure that we will have a sports nutritionist in place and a lot of clinics where we can do a lot of awareness about that," she said.