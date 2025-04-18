China Ban Use Of Words Smart And Autonomous Driving In Vehicle Advertisements

The Chinese government has prohibited automakers from using the terms "intelligent driving" and "autonomous driving" in advertisements for driver assistance features, as part of a broader crackdown on the marketing and development of advanced vehicle technologies, Azernews reports.

During a meeting on Wednesday, officials from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) met with representatives from around 60 automakers to issue new guidelines regarding how such systems should be promoted and regulated.

According to Reuters, the move comes in the wake of a high-profile incident involving the Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle, which caught fire after crashing into a roadside pole at a speed of 97 km/h. The driver had just taken back control from the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) seconds before the collision, which tragically resulted in fatalities.

Under the updated regulations, automakers are now barred from testing or upgrading ADAS features through over-the-air (OTA) software updates on vehicles already delivered to customers, unless they have prior government approval. Companies must now conduct thorough testing to ensure the reliability of such systems before releasing them to the public.

Additionally, safety standards for electric vehicle (EV) batteries will be tightened, particularly to reduce risks of fire or explosion during collisions or thermal events.

While regulators argue these measures are necessary for public safety and consumer protection, industry analysts warn that stricter oversight will raise development costs and could slow the rollout of cutting-edge vehicle technologies in China - a country that has been aggressively pushing for global leadership in EVs and smart mobility.

However, some experts suggest that these moves could ultimately boost consumer confidence in intelligent systems. By requiring companies to meet higher safety and transparency standards, China may set a new global benchmark for responsible innovation in the automotive sector.