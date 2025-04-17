Good Friday 2025 School Holiday: Are Schools Closed Today On April 18? Check Here
Many states in India observe Good Friday as public holiday, where private and educational institutions remain closed today. According to official announcement and academic calendars, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Bihar have official holiday today.Also Read | Good Friday 2025: See 115+ messages, Bible verses to share with family, friends
The Tribune report said the Chandigarh administration clarified in an earlier notification that Good Friday, April 18, as public holiday in all institutions.How is Good Friday celebrated?
Christians participate in Church services wearing black attire to indicate mourning.“Three hours' agony” is observed from 12 pm to 3 pm, commemorating the time Jesus spent on the cross. Rituals comprise kissing cross, performing prayers and distributing sweet bread to make it more special. The gravestones are cleaned in cemeteries to showcase respect.
