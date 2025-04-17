Kazakhstan Appoints New Ambassador To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Tolezhan Barlybayev as the country's new ambassador to Ukraine.

This is according to Tengri News , Ukrinform reports,

Barlybayev graduated from the Russian State University for the Humanities in Moscow and has served in Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1993.

He previously held diplomatic posts at Kazakhstan's embassies in Ukraine, Poland, and the Netherlands. Barlybayev also served as head of unit at the Department for Europe and the Americas, led the Foreign Ministry's Secretariat, and worked at the Center for Foreign Policy within the Presidential Administration.

Zelensky appoints ambassadors to eight countries

In addition, he served as Kazakhstan's ambassador to Slovakia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He succeeds Darhan Kaletaev, who held the post of Ambassador to Ukraine for over five years.

Photo: t.me/pressmfakz