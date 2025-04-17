Housing Figures In Picture For Next Week
S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (April)
New Home Sales (Mar.)
Fed Beige Book
Featured Earnings
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) (Q1) EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.50 in the prior-year quarter.
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) (Q4) EPS of $1.42 compared to $1.68 in the prior-year quarter.
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) (Q1) EPS of 52 cents, compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.
CanadaEconomic Lookahead
New Housing Price Index (March) The national index edged up 0.1% on a month-over-month basis in February, following a decline in the previous month.
Featured Earnings
Cargojet Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.09 compared to $1.71 in the prior-year quarter.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of eight cents, compared to nine cents in the prior-year quarter.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 25 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Newmont Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.02 compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter.
North American Construction Group Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS of 83 cents compared to 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Precision Drilling Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS of $2.26 compared to $1.06 in the prior-year quarter.
Rogers Communications Inc. (T.B) (Q1) EPS of $1.02 compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (April 19)
Durable-goods orders (March)
Featured Earnings
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Q1) EPS of $2.06 compared to $1.89 in the prior-year quarter.
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) (Q3) EPS for $1.55, compared to $1.52 in the prior-year quarter.
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) (Q1) EPS of $2.45, compared to two dollars in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Payroll Employment Numbers (Feb.) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-rose by 26,800 (+0.1%) in January, following an increase of 66,400 (+0.4%) in December 2024. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 198,900 (+1.1%) in January 2025.
Featured Earnings
Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 25 cents compared to 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.79 in the prior-year quarter.
BQE Water Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 81 cents, compared to $2.87 the prior-year quarter.
FirstService Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 84 cents compared to $1.34 in the prior-year quarter.
Winpak Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 62 cents compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Economic LookaheadConsumer sentiment (final) (April)
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) (Q1) EPS of $2.38 compared to $2.31 in the prior-year quarter.
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) (Q1) EPS for $5.77, compared to $5.36 in the prior-year quarter.
Aon plc (NYSE:AON) (Q4) EPS of $6.04, compared to $5.66 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada
Economic Lookahead
Retail Sales (Feb.) Retail sales decreased 0.6% to $69.4 billion in January. Sales were down in three of nine subsectors and were led by decreases at motor vehicle and parts dealers.
Featured Earnings
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to gain of four cents in the prior-year quarter.
