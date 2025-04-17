New U Life Expands Japan Operations: Pioneering Wellness Solutions In East Asia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Alexy GoldsteinLEHI, UT, UT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New U Life, a global leader in innovative health and wellness solutions, is proud to announce its official transition of Japan to an on-the ground OTG) market. After nearly four years of establishing a presence in the region, this milestone marks our full integration into the market, reinforcing our commitment to bringing Life. Balanced.to even more people in Japan. The official launch on April 22, 2025, marks the next phase of our growth, providing greater access to New U Life's groundbreaking products and business opportunities.A Commitment to WellnessWith Japan's strong focus on health, longevity, and well-being, New U Life's expansion into the region aligns seamlessly with the cultural values of wellness and balance. The launch will center around the company's flagship product, SomaDerm, the revolutionary transdermal gel designed to support overall wellness and hormone health. SomaDerm has been widely recognized for its ability to support energy levels, improve sleep, and promote overall vitality among its robust list of benefits.“Japan represents a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize hormone health and wellness on a global scale,” said Alexy Goldstein, Founder and CEO of New U Life.“We are excited to take this next step in Japan, expanding access to our products and business opportunities in a thriving market that aligns so well with the balance we strive to provide. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success in the region.”Empowering Communities, Creating OpportunitiesBeyond its exceptional product offerings, New U Life is committed to empowering individuals with entrepreneurial opportunities through its robust network marketing model. Members in Japan will benefit from tailored training programs, professional marketing materials, and unparalleled customer support, ensuring they are equipped to succeed in this thriving market.Meet the General ManagerAt the helm of New U Life Japan is Ken Shoell, Vice President of Global Sales and General Manager of Japan, who brings over 20 years of experience in the direct sales industry.“It is an honor to lead New U Life in Japan at this transitional time. Our decision to extend our presence in Japan reflects our confidence in the Japanese market and its key role in our global strategy. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our mission to help individuals achieve hormone balance and long-term wellness.” said Shoell,“We are committed to providing our Japanese members with unparalleled products, opportunities, and support as we work together to build a healthier future,"Looking AheadNew U Life's expansion of Japan to OTG marks another significant milestone in our ongoing growth across the Asia-Pacific region, reinforcing our commitment to wellness and longevity. With a clear vision for the future, the company aims to establish Japan as a central hub for furthering its mission of global health innovation.About New U LifeFounded in 2017, New U Life is a global health and wellness company dedicated to transforming lives through innovative hormone health products that support overall well-being. Guided by its motto, Life. Balanced., the company empowers individuals to achieve their personal and professional goals.For more information about New U Life's Japan launch or media inquiriesMedia Contact:Brian Cameron...8016942895

