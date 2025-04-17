KLX Energy Services Announces 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE ) announced today that it will report its 2025 first quarter financial results prior to the Company's live conference call, which can be accessed via dial-in or webcast, on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: KLX Energy Services 2025 First Quarter Conference Call



When: Friday, May 9, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time



How: Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the

KLX call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live Webcast – By logging onto the webcast at the address below



Where:

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 23, 2025 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13753324#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 50 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at .

Contacts: KLX Energy Services

Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO

(832) 930-8066

[email protected]





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]





SOURCE KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

