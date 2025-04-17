403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vinícius Júnior Becomes Real Madrid’S Leading Brazilian Scorer Amid Champions League Exit
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vinícius Júnior etched his name into Real Madrid's history books on Wednesday, scoring his 105th goal for the club during a 2-1 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Arsenal.
The 24-year-old surpassed Ronaldo Nazário's 104-goal tally, becoming the highest-scoring Brazilian in the club's 122-year history. Despite the milestone, Real Madrid crashed out of Europe 5-1 on aggregate, intensifying scrutiny over manager Carlo Ancelotti's future.
Since joining from Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million, Viníciu has delivered four consecutive 20-goal seasons, including 21 in 2024-25. His 74 assists further highlight his creative influence.
Ronaldo, by comparison, achieved his 104 goals in 177 matches (0.58 per game) as a central striker, while Vinícius's 0.34 rate reflects his role as a winger.
The Brazilian now trails only Cristiano Ronaldo (450), Karim Benzema (354), and Alfredo Di Stéfano (308) among foreign-born Madrid scorers. Ancelotti's position grows precarious after the European exit.
Real sit four points behind Barcelona in La Liga and are set to face them in the Copa del Rey final. The Italian, under contract until 2026, admitted uncertainty about his future:“I don't know and don't want to know.”
Vinícius Shines Amid Real Madrid's Tumultuous Transition
Reports suggest president Florentino Pérez is eyeing replacements like Xabi Alonso or Jürgen Klopp. Ancelotti criticized the club's failure to replace Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernández, compounding defensive struggles.
Vinícius's consistency in finals-eight goals in 14 appearances-has cemented his big-game reputation. He scored the 2022 Champions League winner against Liverpool and earned FIFA's Best Men's Player award in 2024.
This season, he became the second Madrid player after Cristiano Ronaldo to record 10+ goal involvements in four straight Champions League campaigns (8 goals, 2 assists).
Rodrygo, third among Brazilians with 68 goals, and Roberto Carlos (68 goals in 527 games) trail far behind. Real's domestic focus now shifts to overtaking Barcelona, who lead La Liga with 70 points.
Seven league matches and the Copa del Rey final on April 26 offer redemption, but Ancelotti's tenure likely hinges on these results.
As Vinícios celebrates his milestone, Real Madrid's season hangs in the balance-a mix of individual brilliance and institutional uncertainty shaping their path forward.
The 24-year-old surpassed Ronaldo Nazário's 104-goal tally, becoming the highest-scoring Brazilian in the club's 122-year history. Despite the milestone, Real Madrid crashed out of Europe 5-1 on aggregate, intensifying scrutiny over manager Carlo Ancelotti's future.
Since joining from Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million, Viníciu has delivered four consecutive 20-goal seasons, including 21 in 2024-25. His 74 assists further highlight his creative influence.
Ronaldo, by comparison, achieved his 104 goals in 177 matches (0.58 per game) as a central striker, while Vinícius's 0.34 rate reflects his role as a winger.
The Brazilian now trails only Cristiano Ronaldo (450), Karim Benzema (354), and Alfredo Di Stéfano (308) among foreign-born Madrid scorers. Ancelotti's position grows precarious after the European exit.
Real sit four points behind Barcelona in La Liga and are set to face them in the Copa del Rey final. The Italian, under contract until 2026, admitted uncertainty about his future:“I don't know and don't want to know.”
Vinícius Shines Amid Real Madrid's Tumultuous Transition
Reports suggest president Florentino Pérez is eyeing replacements like Xabi Alonso or Jürgen Klopp. Ancelotti criticized the club's failure to replace Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernández, compounding defensive struggles.
Vinícius's consistency in finals-eight goals in 14 appearances-has cemented his big-game reputation. He scored the 2022 Champions League winner against Liverpool and earned FIFA's Best Men's Player award in 2024.
This season, he became the second Madrid player after Cristiano Ronaldo to record 10+ goal involvements in four straight Champions League campaigns (8 goals, 2 assists).
Rodrygo, third among Brazilians with 68 goals, and Roberto Carlos (68 goals in 527 games) trail far behind. Real's domestic focus now shifts to overtaking Barcelona, who lead La Liga with 70 points.
Seven league matches and the Copa del Rey final on April 26 offer redemption, but Ancelotti's tenure likely hinges on these results.
As Vinícios celebrates his milestone, Real Madrid's season hangs in the balance-a mix of individual brilliance and institutional uncertainty shaping their path forward.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment