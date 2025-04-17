Casualties, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces launched strikes at Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to Lysak, Nikopol district was hit the hardest. The invaders attacked with drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in the town of Nikopol, as well as in Myriv, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

There are reports of deaths and injuries as a result of the artillery shelling.

In Nikopol district, Russian attacks damaged infrastructure, a business, a café, and a store. Eight private homes, outbuildings, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Also, drones attacked Slovianka community in Synelnykove district, where a house was damaged, and Hrushivka community in Kryvyi Rih district, where dry grass caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties in these incidents.

Earlier reports indicate that on April 17, two men were killed and five others injured in a Russian strike on the town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Serhii Lysak / Facebook