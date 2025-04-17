Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Casualties, Injuries Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region

2025-04-17 03:10:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces launched strikes at Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to Lysak, Nikopol district was hit the hardest. The invaders attacked with drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in the town of Nikopol, as well as in Myriv, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

There are reports of deaths and injuries as a result of the artillery shelling.

In Nikopol district, Russian attacks damaged infrastructure, a business, a café, and a store. Eight private homes, outbuildings, vehicles, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Also, drones attacked Slovianka community in Synelnykove district, where a house was damaged, and Hrushivka community in Kryvyi Rih district, where dry grass caught fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties in these incidents.

Read also: Russians strike critical infrastructure in Sumy region

Earlier reports indicate that on April 17, two men were killed and five others injured in a Russian strike on the town of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Serhii Lysak / Facebook

