KT Uniexpo: Why UAE Parents Are Now Reluctant To Send Their Kids Abroad To Study

An increasing number of parents are choosing to not send their children abroad for studies and instead opting for educating them in the UAE. One expert at the KT UniExpo said only 20-30 per cent of the total number of people she met during the two-day fair were interested in sending their children abroad for studies.

“The first question by whoever came to our stands was whether we were Dubai-based,” said Vera Hubner, Chief Marketing Officer of Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, a German business school.“When we said no, only 20 to 30 per cent of the total visitors showed interest in going abroad.”

She said a lot of parents were hesitant to send their children away due to various reasons, including visas and safety.“A lot of parents are not prepared to let their children travel too far away and want to keep them close,” she said.“Their ability to obtain visa is another factor."

She added that to counter this, the institute was planning to open a branch in Dubai.“It would be a great hub for us and cater to parents from the Indian subcontinent who would be willing to send their children to Dubai because it is safe and it is just a short distance away,” she said.

Another university that is looking to open a local campus is American Kean University. Located in New Jersey, the university offers a wide range of courses in engineering, business and psychology.“We are looking for some local partners to expand our business here,” said T. Itunu Balogun, Vice President of Innovation and Engagement at the university.“A lot of students are not ready to leave their families and move away to the US and we think having a local educational institute would be great for such people.”

Some parents expressed concerns about sending their children abroad for their studies. Kavita M., a parent who attended the event, said her 16-year-old son had wanted to purse computer engineering in the US but she was unsure about it.

“We had looked at several American universities and had shortlisted a few but with the current political uncertainty, I am not really sure I want him to go there,” she said.“We looked at a few European universities too but with fears of an economic recession and with a lot of students being unable to find jobs in many of those places, I don't see a point in that either. I came here looking to learn more about universities in the UAE and I was quite surprised. There are many foreign universities offering a world-class education. So we have a lot to think and discuss about now.”

According to Mokhammad Mashavipov, student recruitment junior officer at Canadian University Dubai, there has been a drop in demand of students wanting to transfer to Canada.“After the Covid pandemic, the number of students wanting to go to Canada has reduced,” he said.“However, there are still a small group who want to go there and find jobs there.”

Strong demand

However, Ketevan Karbaia, Director of International Relations Department at Caucasus University, said she has seen a strong interest amongst parents for the medical programme that the institute offers in Georgia.

“Georgia has become a very popular destination for medical studies in recent times,” she said.“We also have a lot of interest in the double degree programme that we offer in partnership with some universities in the US and UK which gives students the chance to transfer to these countries.”

The university partners with Ceeco Education Support Services in the UAE to help students with the enrollment, visa and education services.