Jordan Takes Part In 'Expo 2025 Osaka' In Japan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan is participating in Expo 2025 Osaka, which commenced on Sunday in Japan and will run until October 13 under the theme "Weaving the Future," with the participation of over 150 countries.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, who heads the Higher Organising Committee for the Jordanian Pavilion, said that the Kingdom's participation affirms its international presence and highlights its cultural and humanitarian identity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that Jordan will mark its national day at the Expo on May 7 with a live cultural performance streamed on the Expo's digital and social media platforms, offering a“vibrant” representation of the Kingdom's artistic and cultural diversity and delivering a message of love and peace to the world.

Commissioner General of the Jordanian Pavilion and Director General of the JTB Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat underscored the importance of participating in this global event, describing it as a“strategic” opportunity to present Jordan's rich cultural heritage, promising tourism sector and innovative youth to an international audience.

Arabiyat said that the pavilion is not merely a national display but a platform to promote Jordan's global standing in tourism and investment. Visitors are offered an“immersive” 10-minute journey through more than 10,000 years of history using advanced storytelling, architectural elements and artisanal techniques that blend authenticity with modernity.

Highlighting the symbolic design, Arabiyat noted that the pavilion's facade is a modern reinterpretation of the traditional Jordanian "shemagh", transformed into a vibrant, dynamic structure.

He added that the project was executed entirely in Jordan by students from the Advanced Vocational Training College, established by the Crown Prince Foundation, showcasing the creativity and technical skills of Jordanian youth.

Arabiyat stressed that the Kingdom's participation in Expo Osaka aims to leave a lasting impression, reinforcing Jordan's cultural identity, empowering its youth and projecting a positive image internationally.

The JTB is also working to promote the Kingdom as a tourism destination, while networking with the Japanese private sector to encourage investment and expand the export of Jordanian products.

The Jordanian pavilion features the "Theatre of Civilisations", a 360-degree dome that tells the story of humanity in an "immersive" setting, where visitors sit on the sands of Wadi Rum, symbolising the unity of nature and culture.

The interactive zone includes three thematic areas: traditional handicraft demonstrations, the "Herb House" where visitors can sample authentic local flavours, and a product shop offering handmade crafts, Dead Sea products and traditional cuisine.

A private floor, accessible by reservation, offers two exclusive experiences: the "Salt Cave Spa", inspired by the healing qualities of the Dead Sea, and a multi-purpose hall for hosting cultural and artistic events, positioning the pavilion as a hub of exchange and inspiration.