Philippines To Establish Embassy In Suva, Fiji

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Suva: The Fijian cabinet has endorsed a request from the Philippines to establish an embassy in Suva, capital of Fiji, according to a local media report on Thursday.

The report said the establishment of the embassy in Fiji will enhance the growing level of engagement between Fiji and the Philippines, particularly in critical areas such as labor mobility, agriculture, security, climate change, maritime and ocean affairs.

Currently, the Philippine Embassy in Wellington of New Zealand is accredited to Fiji, while the Fijian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia is accredited to the Philippines.

Fiji and the Philippines established diplomatic relations in 1973.