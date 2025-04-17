Princess Cruises Celebrates The Opening Of The 2025 Alaska Cruise Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Departing from five convenient home ports, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier), Princess delivers once-in-a-lifetime experiences where wildlife thrives, the cobalt blue of majestic glaciers can be seen up close, and rugged shores with the greenest mountain views surround guests on deck and from glass-domed rail cars.

"From our welcoming crew to our inviting partners at the national parks and award-winning 'North to Alaska' program, we are ready to begin our highly anticipated 2025 season," said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises president. "We know our guests can't wait to experience their perfect Alaska vacation, meticulously planning what they will do onboard and ashore. Our 2025 season is packed with incredible offerings to ensure they leave having had amazing experiences, big adventures and lasting memories to cherish forever."

Cruises

New for 2025! Ultimate Alaska with Glacier Bay National Park

Two new cruises for 2025 focus on glaciers and less-visited ports:



Grand Princess : 17-day roundtrip from Seattle, visiting 10 ports and 3 glaciers, including Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, and Glacier Bay National Park (May 6). Ruby Princess : Ultimate Alaska Solstice 22-day roundtrip from San Francisco that coincides with the Summer Solstice with 11 ports and 4 glaciers, including Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, and Glacier Bay National Park (June 6).

Voyage of the Glaciers



Northbound from Vancouver, B.C. to Anchorage (Whittier), or southbound from Anchorage (Whittier) to Vancouver, B.C., Coral Princess, Caribbean Princess, and Sapphire Princess sail past glaciers like Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier, with stops in Skagway, Ketchikan, and Juneau. Cruises range from 7 to 14 days. (May – Sept.) Guests can add a cruisetour for a land exploration to the vast interior of Alaska and visit Denali National Park.

Inside Passage



Seattle : 7-day roundtrip voyages on Royal Princess (Glacier Bay) and Discovery Princess (Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier) visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Victoria, B.C. (May–Sept).

San Francisco : 11-day roundtrip voyages on Ruby Princess, visiting Glacier Bay or Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway or Haines plus Victoria or Prince Rupert (May–Sept). Vancouver : 5 to 11-day roundtrip cruises onboard Grand Princess, Coral Princess, and Caribbean Princess, featuring stops in Icy Strait Point and Sitka on many voyages (May–Sept).

Antorcha added, "This summer, as we start into our 56th season, we're continuing to operate to the highly desired national parks of Alaska through our long-standing partnerships. From Glacier Bay to the Kenai Fjords, Denali and beyond, we give our guests the experiences they want when visiting Alaska."

What's Still Available

Several sailings are still available to book, including:



Coral Princess – 11-day roundtrip Vancouver, departing May 3

Grand Princess – 7-day roundtrip from Vancouver, departing June 24

Discovery Princess - Jeff Corwin's Nature & Adventure Voyage – 7-day roundtrip from Seattle, departing August 17 - Wildlife biologist and Princess Nature & Adventure Ambassador Jeff Corwin hosts an adventure cruise through Alaska featuring bear watching, whale viewing, and glacier tours. Corwin will lead excursions in each port, with onboard interactions and presentations. Ruby Princess – 11-day roundtrip from San Francisco, departing August 22

Cruisetours

Princess has expanded its renowned cruisetours catalog in 2025. The new itineraries give guests more opportunities to discover awe-inspiring national parks, including Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell St. Elias, Kenai Fjords, and Katmai. Princess is offering 9- to 15-day itineraries, visiting from three to five national parks, that combined with the cruise line's award-winning "Voyage of the Glaciers" seven-day cruise with scenic rail travel, and multiple days on land, featuring stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

New for 2025, Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge debuts a newly renovated grand lobby with a grand fireplace, comfy seating and spectacular viewing opportunities of Denali. Coffee lovers will fill up another cup at a fun new coffee trailer with nostalgic Airstream vibes, specialty drinks and pastries at Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge.

Onboard with "North to Alaska"

Princess' award-winning locally inspired and thoroughly immersive "North to Alaska" partner-led programs allow guests to dive deeper into the Great Land through authentic dining, educational events and engaging entertainment.

Glacier Bay Experience

Programs for all cruises visiting Glacier Bay National Park include Park Rangers hosting information desk and guest activities including commentary from bridge and roaming the decks while in Glacier Bay. In addition, a Park Ranger presentation will be offered in the Princess Theater, plus a Junior and Teen Rangers program for younger cruisers. All guests can enjoy hot chocolate and bouillon stations on open decks.

North to Alaska Storytellers

A curated feature series of some of the most dynamic and enriching speakers whose experiences speak to the legacy and history of Alaska, some of which include:



Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show

Tlingit/Alutiiq Cultural Ambassador Patrick Anderson

Alaska Photographer and Author, Nick Jans

Sled dog Champion Libby Riddles, the first woman to win the 1,100-mile race And many more!

Campfire Movies Under the Stars

Cozy up under the stars to enjoy a truly unique movie experience with Campfire Movies Under the Stars, set against the stunning Alaska natural backdrop. Families gather under cozy blankets with "fire pits" and popcorn to watch family classics and Alaska-themed movies.

New Northern Lights Lounge

This new nightly pop-up experience of an Alaskan pub, anchored by a resident folk and country guitar vocalist. Adults can enjoy local beers and liquors, along with hot cocoa, popcorn and cookies for the youngers with pub-style trivia between sets.

Stargazing

On deck where the lights are dimmed to create the perfect atmosphere, guests join a guided presentation about the prominent constellations visible in the night sky. Indoor virtual stargazing is also available with a special presentation, enhanced by a stunning video that brings the celestial journey to life.

The Great Big Adventure – Alaska Edition

This interactive game challenges nine daring survivalists to navigate the rugged Alaska wilderness in pursuit of three essential survival elements: food, shelter and water. Through thrilling 60-second challenges and all-new Alaska trivia questions they'll put their skills to the test – all for the chance to be crowned the ultimate Survival Champion.

Puppies in the Piazza

Guests learn about sled dogs from an expert dog handler – their behaviors, eating and exercise habits, while watching real-life sled-dog puppies interact together in the Piazza.

Youth & Teen Centers – Special activities bring the destination to life for younger cruisers like the Glacier Bay Junior Rangers, Gold Rush Treasure Hunt and Great Alaskan Fishermen's Race.

The Flavors of Alaska

Of course, no cruise to Alaska would be complete without seafood, including:



Main Dining Rooms, World Fresh Marketplace and Specialty Restaurants all featuring locally sourced Keta, King and Sockeye salmon, halibut and rockfish.

Balcony Breakfast , perfect for scenic glacier viewing, brings Smoked Salmon and Crab Quiche right to the balcony.

Guests sailing to Alaska aboard Discovery Princess can savor their own freshly caught fish at The Catch by Rudi after enjoying a day of fishing with the exclusive "Cook My Catch," shore excursion offered by Princess .

Crown Grill serving up King Salmon and an Alaska Crab Cake.

Sabatini's Trattoria featuring a River Steelhead Salmon Carpaccio. Crab Shack stirring up Shellfish and Clam Chowders and an Alaska Seafood Pot, complete with specialty bibs.

While taking in the views of Alaska, guests can sip on specialty beverages, from a Bloody Mary Collection to upscale hot beverages and selected cocktails and beers. In addition, a themed cocktail menu features the Glacier Shake, Peanut Butter Bear Hug, Into the Wilderness and Campfire Daiquiri. Locally sourced spirits have been expanded, and this year will include Anchorage Distillery and Denali Spirits. Beers from Alaska Brewing Company and Denali Brewing will be available onboard. Also, this season, guests can enjoy several favorite cocktail offerings from our Love Line Collection in the Alaska lodges.

Ashore for Scenic Beauty, Up-Close Wildlife and Alaskan Storytellers

With such diverse activities and unique experiences ashore, Princess offers guests the opportunity to connect to the locals and soak in the culture in a memorable way. From the White Pass Rail and Dog Sled Musher's Camp in Skagway to the Fisherman's tour in Ketchikan, or a Glacier Seaplane journey in Juneau, adventure awaits for all preferences.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting .

