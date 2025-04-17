Radisson Hotel Group's Iftar For All Campaign Feeds Over 6,200 People Across The MENA Region In Expanded 'Iftar For All' Ramadan Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the resounding success of its expanded 'Iftar for All' campaign, which saw 43 participating hotels across the MENA region distribute over 6,200 nutritious meals to vulnerable communities during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The initiative, which began at a local level in 2022, has grown into a powerful regional campaign aimed at helping those in need during Ramadan. Hotels participated across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, ensuring that thousands of people received nutritious Iftar meals during the holy month.

The meals were distributed to several underserved communities, including The Public Authority for Disability Affairs, SNF Future Development Centre for Autistic young adults, laborers, delivery drivers, local taxi drivers, families, individuals facing economic hardship, local charity organizations, orphanages for differently-abled children andThe Reem Ram community

Ms. Aisha Al-Hajri, Head of the Aid Department at Emirates Red Crescent, shared her appreciation for the initiative, saying:“We thank Radisson Hotels for supporting us during the Holy month of Ramadan by providing meals to the most in-need communities in the country. We hope to continue this valuable support in the coming years.”

Jan Hanak, Managing Director, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt Radisson Hotel Group commented“At Radisson Hotel Group, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. The success of the Iftar for All campaign this year is a testament to the generosity and compassion of our hotel teams across the region. We are thrilled to have expanded this initiative to 43 hotels and are already looking forward to an even larger campaign next year, as we continue to serve those who need it most during Ramadan.”

The campaign's success has been overwhelming, and Radisson Hotel Group is committed to expanding it even further in the coming years. Plans are already underway for the next Ramadan, with even more hotels set to participate and additional meals planned for distribution.

Radisson Hotel Group is a Responsible Business leader committed to Net Zero and focused on Think People, Planet and Community, including a focus on business ethics, supply chain sustainability, and employability programs to build better futures.