Health-E Commerce® Introduces New Online Experience For Individuals Using Flexible Spending Account (FSA) And Health Savings Account (HSA) Funds For Prescription Weight Management
When shopping for weight management medications and products at FSA Store or HSA Store , individuals receive special pricing on GLP-1 medications. The experience starts with an online assessment and evaluation by a licensed medical provider. Pending approval, medications are shipped to the individual's home, and one-on-one clinical support is provided throughout the individual's weight loss journey.
In addition to prescription weight loss medications, consumers who are shopping for weight loss medications at FSA Store or HSA Store also have easy access to products that support overall health needs during weight loss, such as digestive health products, diagnostic devices that track key biometrics, a high-tech scale that provides a full body analysis, food sensitivity test kits, and more.
"By curating all eligible products and telehealth services into one convenient shopping experience, we hope to eliminate confusion about using tax-free funds and encourage individuals to consider other factors that can contribute to the success of their personal journeys," said Kaiser.
To learn more about FSA- and HSA-eligible weight management medications, visit FSA Store or HSA Store.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Stor , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.
