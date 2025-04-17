403
BGIS 2025 Sets New Standard for Indian Esports with 3.2 Crore Prize Pool (60% increase) and Star-Studded Final 16
(MENAFN- Edelman) Bangalore, India – April 17, 2025: KRAFTON India has officially raised the bar for Indian Esports with the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2025 by announcing a record-smashing 3.2 crore prize pool, marking a 60% increase from last year.
As the tournament heads into its final leg, KRAFTON has also unveiled the Top 16 finalists, featuring the country’s most electrifying teams, all set to battle it out in a high-stakes 3-day Grand Finale in Kolkata at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan from April –5–27. This bold prize pool boost cements ’GIS’s position as
In a move that underscores its commitment to building a sustainable Esports ecosystem, KRAFTON has allocated an additional 1.2 crore (60% increase) to be shared among the Top 32 teams, not just the final 16. This initiative ensures that emerging and mid-tier teams also benefit from the tournament, further deepening the talent pipeline and recognition across all competitive levels.
Qualified teams for BGIS 2025 Grand Finals:
1. GodLike Esports – Fan-favorite legends out to reclaim their lost crown
2. Team SouL&nbs–;–Bringing legacy, pressure, and unmatched fan love
3. Reckoning Esports&n–sp;– Ready to shake up the order
4. Orangutan–nbsp;– Get ready for serious beast mode
5. Cincinnati Kids – Surprise package of the season
6. 4EverxRedxRoss–/b> – Silent killers climbing the ranks with precision
7. FS Espor–s – Turning heads with bold strategies
8. Hades–H4K – Expect chaos, clutches, and relentless pressure
9. Genesis – Wildcards with a flair for flashy moves and big moments
10. True Rippers&nbs–;– Calm, clinical, and deadly
11. Medal Esports&n–sp;…#8217; They’re not just ba’k, they’re better
12. THWxNONx–/b> – Dark horse duo bringing explosive synergy
13. SOA Espor–s – Steady risers with nothing to lose and everything to prove
14. Rivalry–NRI – Blending sharp strategy with serious swagger
15. Team Ver–atile – Masters of adaptation
16. –ot Army – From underdogs to unstoppable
This significant enhancement comes from overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the gaming community for the BGIS 2025 Crate, introduced for the first time this year. The in-game crate has not only amplified fan engagement but also empowered players to directly contribute to the growth of the Esports ecosystem.
Karan Pathak, Associate Director- Esports, KRAF“ON India said With over 200 million registered users, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) continues to lead the charge ’n India’s mobile gaming revolution. BGIS 2025 now stands as a defini—g moment — not just in competition, but in community-driven growth and industry evolution.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Monéréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAF’ON’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India’s game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit
