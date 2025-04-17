New Clinical Trial Demonstrates Efficacy Of Sebiotic® In Treating Drug-Induced Constipation

CHINO, Calif., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEBiotic® (Bacillus coagulans LBSC), produced by Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, is a spore-forming probiotic shown to be effective and safe in the treatment of drug-induced constipation associated with Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (FGIDs).

A double-blind, randomized, interventional, parallel, controlled clinical trial published in Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health examined the changes in clinical symptoms, safety, tolerability and quality of life parameters associated with FGID symptoms.

The study demonstrated that SEBiotic® exhibits resolution of constipation in 96.4% of patients after 35 days of intervention. It also showed improvement in stool consistency and expulsion and other symptoms, such as degree of constipation, occurrence of hard stool and defecation frequency.

SEBiotic® supplementation supported positive changes in mental health, general health perceptions, bodily pain, and physical and social functioning, indicating improved quality of life after treatment. SEBiotic® was shown to be well-tolerated and safe for consumption.

"It is well known that chronic drug therapies can cause an imbalance in the gut microbiome, leading to unpleasant symptoms that negatively impact quality of life," said Reshma Rathi, Vice President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics . "The study clearly illustrates SEBiotic® offers powerful support for those suffering from drug-induced constipation related to FGIDs."

About Specialty Enzymes and Probiotics :

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with more than 45 years of fermentation experience. The company's innovative and scientifically formulated synbiotic, probiotic and enzyme solutions are supported by clinical trials and research studies published in reputable peer-reviewed journals. Specialty's branded products are shown in studies to promote joint, muscle, cardiovascular, immune, gut and digestive health, as well as promote sports nutrition.

Products are manufactured in the company's state-of-the-art, NSF GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, which boast a long list of elite accreditations, including The Non-GMO Project, OK Kosher and ISA Halal. Ingredients and finished products are extensively tested in the company's on-site ISO-17025-certified laboratory, which also offers third-party testing. Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a proud member of the International Probiotic Association (IPA) and Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN).

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

