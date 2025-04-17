LUX ~ A Medical Spa Brings Gethairmdtm Non-Surgical Hair Restoration To The Lowcountry

Board-certified physicians bring FDA-cleared, no-downtime hair solutions with exclusive territory rights to Bluffton's luxury medical spa.

- Dr. Frederick WenigerBLUFFTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GetHairMDTM, a leading provider of non-surgical hair restoration treatments, announces a strategic partnership with Dr. Frederick G. Weniger, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Weniger Plastic Surgery, and Dr. Carmen A. Traywick, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of May River Dermatology. Through this collaboration, LUX ~ A Medical Spa, the premier medical spa co-owned by both physicians, will now offer GetHairMD's comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair restoration solutions to patients throughout the Lowcountry region.The partnership introduces GetHairMD's multi-modality approach to Bluffton and Hilton Head, South Carolina, giving patients access to a complete range of non-surgical hair restoration options in one location. Services will include advanced diagnostics with the HairMetrix AI-powered analysis tool, personalized treatment plans based on DNA swab results, and non-invasive solutions with no downtime."Hair loss can significantly impact a person's self-confidence and quality of life," said Dr. Frederick Weniger. "My practice has always been committed to helping patients look and feel their best through personalized care and state-of-the-art techniques. Partnering with GetHairMD allows us to expand our offerings with proven solutions that address the underlying causes of hair loss, not just the symptoms."Dr. Carmen A. Traywick added, "As a dermatologist specializing in skin, hair, and nail health, I understand the profound effect hair loss can have on patients. By bringing GetHairMD's innovative approach to LUX ~ A Medical Spa, we're offering our patients access to personalized, non-surgical solutions that complement our existing aesthetic services. This partnership represents our commitment to comprehensive care using only the most effective, scientifically-backed treatments."The new hair restoration solutions at LUX ~ A Medical Spa will provide comprehensive treatment plans tailored to each patient's specific needs and hair loss patterns. Patients will receive individualized care plans supported by medical supervision and the latest technological advancements in non-surgical hair restoration."Dr. Weniger and Dr. Traywick's commitment to providing exceptional care to the Bluffton community makes their practice an ideal partner for GetHairMD," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. "Their impressive backgrounds in plastic surgery and dermatology, combined with their dedication to personalized care, align perfectly with our mission to deliver effective, physician-directed hair restoration solutions to patients nationwide."LUX ~ A Medical Spa's state-of-the-art facility will now house GetHairMD's complete suite of hair restoration technologies. This integration offers patients the convenience of addressing multiple aesthetic concerns in one trusted location, with the added benefit of exclusive territory coverage in the area.Patients of LUX ~ A Medical Spa will now have access to:. Clinical-grade laser therapy for stimulating dormant hair follicles. Personalized treatment plans based on scientific diagnosis and testing, including DNA swab analysis. Non-surgical options for hair restoration with proven effectiveness and no downtime. FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, delivering specialized serums directly into the scalp. Medical-grade products specifically formulated for scalp health. Ongoing monitoring and plan adjustments by medical professionals. Affordable options to make treatments accessible to all patientsWith the addition of these services, LUX ~ A Medical Spa continues its tradition of offering comprehensive aesthetic solutions while maintaining the highest standards of medical care and patient satisfaction.Hair loss affects millions of Americans, often causing emotional distress and impacting self-confidence. GetHairMD offers a variety of personalized solutions for patients experiencing hair loss at any stage. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments including laser therapy and prescription topicals to specialized at-home care regimens.GetHairMD's approach combines multiple treatment modalities under physician supervision, achieving a success rate exceeding 90% for appropriate candidates. The company's AI-powered HairMetrix analysis tool allows for precise diagnosis and treatment planning, ensuring optimal results for each patient.About LUX ~ A Medical SpaLUX ~ A Medical Spa is proudly co-owned by Dr. Frederick G. Weniger of Weniger Plastic Surgery and Dr. Carmen A. Traywick of May River Dermatology. As the premier medical spa in the Lowcountry, LUX offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic treatments and services in both Bluffton and Hilton Head Island locations. The practice combines clinical procedures with spa treatments to provide patients with the ultimate anti-aging experience.For more information about LUX ~ A Medical Spa, please visit .About Dr. Frederick G. WenigerDr. Frederick G. Weniger, M.D., F.A.C.S., is the founder of Weniger Plastic Surgery and co-owner of LUX ~ A Medical Spa. He earned his medical degree cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and completed his integrated plastic surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Weniger is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.About Dr. Carmen A. TraywickDr. Carmen A. Traywick, M.D., FAAD, is a highly respected board-certified dermatologist and founder of May River Dermatology. A graduate of Emory University Medical School, Dr. Traywick completed her dermatology residency at Emory University School of Medicine. With a passion for advancing skin, hair, and nail health, she focuses on integrating proven protocols into her practice while carefully researching and evaluating the latest advancements in dermatology. Dr. Traywick is also the creator of the Lumen skincare line, offering tailor-made solutions for diverse skin needs.About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results. Practices that join the GetHairMD network receive exclusive territory rights, allowing them to become the premier provider for their patients without price competition. GetHairMD has expanded to over 50 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit .

