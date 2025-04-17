403
Brazil’S Competitiveness Crisis: Structural Deficits Leave Industry At The Bottom Of Global Ranking
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil placed last among 18 nations in the 2023-2024 Industrial Competitiveness Index by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), trailing peers like Argentina, Peru, and Mexico.
The report compared economies with similar export profiles, including the U.S., Germany, and China, evaluating eight factors from infrastructure to innovation.
While the Netherlands topped the ranking, Brazil's performance flagged due to high borrowing costs (14.25% Selic rate), rigid labor laws, and an education system ranking last in technical training.
The country's industrial sector faces a 15.6% production deficit compared to pre-pandemic levels, despite a 3.7% growth in 2024 under the Nova Indústria Brasil (NIB) policy.
Launched in January 2024, NIB mobilized R$3.4 trillion in public and private funds, targeting sectors like green mobility and defense technology.
Early results include an 83% industrial capacity utilization rate-a 13-year high-and a 146% surge in manufacturing jobs, with 28.8% filled by workers aged 18–24.
Structural hurdles persist. Brazil ranks 15th in infrastructure, plagued by inefficient ports and poor road quality, and 14th in trade integration. The CNI highlights a 30-place jump in the UNIDO industrial ranking to 40th, yet critics note this stems partly from pandemic-era declines elsewhere.
Brazil's Industrial Hurdle
Educational gaps compound challenges: Brazilian students scored 379 in math on the 2024 PISA exam, 93 points below the OECD average. Monetary policy remains contentious. Industry leaders urge rate cuts from the current 10.75%, arguing financing costs of 25–30% stifle growth.
The NIB's R$507 billion credit line through 2026 aims to modernize factories and boost local content, but experts caution transformative gains require a decade.“Policies like NIB create incentives, but Brazil's tax complexity and low R&D investment must change,” said a CNI representative.
The nation's lone bright spot-2nd in decarbonization-reflects renewable energy reliance, yet circular economy practices lag. Brazil's manufacturing sector remains heavily reliant on commodities like soy and iron ore.
Its path to true industrial revitalization depends on sustained, long-term reforms rather than short-term fixes. As global supply chains shift, the clock ticks for Latin America's largest economy to bridge its competitiveness gap.
