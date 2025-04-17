403
Sales Of The New GAC EMPOW Sedan Have Started In GAC AVTODOM Dealerships
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sales of the new sports GAC EMPOW have started in GAC AVTODOM dealerships. This is the first GAC brand sedan on the Russian market. It combines a dynamic character and modern technologies, already available to Russian car owners. Sergey Vorobyov, Head of the GAC AVTODOM sales department, shared details about the potential of the GAC EMPOW, its positioning in the market and the benefits for customers in an interview.
GAC EMPOW is a modern sports sedan with an expressive design and high-tech equipment. A 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a capacity of 170 hp and a torque of 250 Nm is installed under the hood of the car. A 7-speed robotic gearbox with two clutches works in tandem with the engine. This ensures quick switching and efficient transmission of power to the wheels. This combination of units gives the sedan confident acceleration dynamics to 100 km/h in 6.95 s. The dimensions of the car are: width - 1.85 m, height - 1.43 m, length - 4.7 m.
GAC EMPOW offers a rich set of options in the basic version. A fully digital instrument panel and a multimedia system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen greet the driver in the cabin. These support modern connectivity features. Cruise control is standard equipment of the model for safety and convenience. It significantly increases comfort on long trips.
The sedan gets a sports body kit in top trim levels. It emphasizes its dynamic appearance. A blind spot monitoring system for additional safety and a premium audio system that provides high-quality surround sound in the cabin, are in this. GAC EMPOW combines high-level comfort with the excitement of sporty driving. Prices for the model start from 2.99 million rubles. This makes it one of the most competitive offers in the segment.
Sergey Vorobyov, Head of the sales department of GAC AVTODOM, spoke about the new product in a short interview.
GAC Empow is the first sedan in the brand's model line. Why do you think the company decided to introduce this model to the Russian market now?
The Russian car market is experiencing a shortage of new sedans after the departure of Korean and European brands. GAC is trying to fill the vacant niche. It offers a modern model with an aggressive design and thoughtful equipment at a reasonable price.
How popular are sedans in Russia today? How saturated is this segment?
The demand for sedans has really decreased. More and more customers prefer crossovers. Nevertheless, the D segment remains relevant for corporate clients and taxi companies. We see serious potential for the GAC Empow model on the Russian market. The car combines traditional D-class comfort with hot hatch handling. This is the car that you definitely need to try in motion to appreciate its character.
Will GAC Empow be able to take the place of models that have left the Russian market? What share of GAC brand sales in Russia can it win?
GAC Empow is aiming to take the place of Kia Cerato and Hyundai Elantra. EMPOW offers a more modern design and technical equipment at a more attractive price. We predict that about 15-20% of all brand sales will come from Empow. GS4 and GS8 crossovers will remain the leaders in terms of sales.
When will the car appear in dealerships? Will it be available for a test drive right away?
The cars are already presented in GAC AVTODOM dealerships and are available for purchase. Models for a test drive will appear in mid-April - early May.
Empow is a bold step by the brand into a segment in which there are almost no new offers now. The model has every chance to make a name for itself due to its balanced price, decent equipment and quality, which Russian GAC fans already appreciate.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
