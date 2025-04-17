Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Cooperation On Land Registry And Spatial Data

2025-04-17 05:08:13
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy, that an exchange of experience and information between the Ministry of Economy and Russia's Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre, and Cartography was discussed.

According to the information, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation led by Oleg Skufinsky, Head of the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre, and Cartography of Russia.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the progress made in Azerbaijan in the areas of state property management, privatization, efficient land use, and the cadastre and real estate registry systems.

The parties also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the economic sphere, sharing expertise and data between institutions, making more effective use of registry and cadastral information, and developing a national spatial infrastructure.

