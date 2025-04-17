Connected POS Terminals Market Report 2025: Trump Tariffs Affect POS Vendors That Manufacture In Asia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global shift to electronic payments has spurred the growth of POS terminals, with the installed base reaching nearly 292 million units in 2023. Emerging markets are driving this expansion, particularly in cellular-connected devices, forecasted to reach 229 million by 2028 with a 9.4% CAGR. NFC-enabled POS terminals remain popular, especially in Europe and North America. Android POS terminals gained substantial traction, making up 40% of 2023 sales. The report explores market dynamics, key players, and projections till 2028.

Dublin, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected POS Terminals - 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world is continuously shifting from coin and paper-based payments such as cash and cheques to electronic forms such as payment cards and mobile phone payments. This development accelerated in the past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a part of this evolution, POS terminals are becoming more and more common in all parts of the world.

The global installed base of POS terminals grew to almost 292 million units in 2023. Market growth is primarily fuelled by the increasing adoption of electronic payments in emerging markets. Developed markets are relatively saturated in terms of POS terminal adoption. In addition, the mPOS terminal market is today still growing and the research forecasts that the installed base of mPOS terminals worldwide will grow from 110 million units in 2023 to reach 152 million units by 2028.

The installed base of cellular POS terminals to reach 229 million in 2028

Cellular connectivity has become a very popular option for POS terminals and was incorporated in 53 percent of the devices shipped in 2023. The wireless technology has an important role in facilitating the global adoption of electronic payments, as it enables the rollout of POS terminals to many new market segments and parts of the world where the fixed line telecommunications infrastructure is less developed. The installed base of cellular POS terminals reached 146.1 million in 2023.

The research forecasts a CAGR of 9.4% between 2023 and 2028, resulting in a total of 229.3 million cellular POS terminals at the end of the forecast period. The market for NFC-ready POS terminals continued to display strong momentum in 2023 with annual shipments reaching an estimated 110.7 million units worldwide. The attach rate for NFC was highest in Europe and North America, where 99% of the POS terminals shipped featured NFC. NFC was also a very popular feature in many other major markets worldwide including Brazil, Turkey and China. The Android POS terminal category has become very popular lately.

About 40% of the POS terminals sold in 2023 were Android POS terminals. The top manufacturers of Android smart POS devices were Sunmi, Tianyu, Pax Technology, Verifone, Castles Technology, Ingenico, Landi and Newland Payment Technology. SoftPOS is a new growth POS category and is a type of software-based payment system that enables merchants to accept debit and credit card payments using a tablet or smartphone. The number of smartphones running SoftPOS is still less than 10 million.

Highlights from the report



Detailed analysis of the payments industry.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the POS and mPOS terminal market.

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.

Perspectives on the impact of mobile wallet services. Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2028

This report answers the following questions



What is the potential market size for cellular IoT communication in the retail industry?

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

How many smart Android POS terminals shipped in the past year?

How will emerging mobile wallet services affect the market?

What is the attach rate for cellular connectivity in POS terminals by region? What are the market shares for the leading POS terminal vendors?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 The card payments industry

1.1.1 The transaction process in card payments

1.1.2 Costs of a card payment transaction

1.1.3 Revenue distribution in the card payments industry

1.1.4 Card payments and household consumption expenditures

1.1.5 Breakdown of household consumption expenditures

1.1.6 Card payment volumes

1.2 The POS terminal market

2 Cellular IoT and NFC Connectivity

2.1 Evolution of electronic payments

2.1.1 EMV migration

2.1.2 Adoption of cellular IoT communications

2.1.3 Rollout of NFC-ready terminals

3 POS Terminal Vendors

3.1 Vendor profiles and strategies



Anfu

BBPOS

Bitel

Castles Technology

Centerm

Datecs

Dspread Technology

Dynamicode

Equinox Payments

Fiserv

ID Tech

Ingenico

Itron Electronics

JTact

Landi

MoreFun

Newland Payment Technology

New POS

Nexgo (Xinguodu)

PAX Technology

Sunmi

SZZT Electronics

Tianyu

TopWise

Trendit

UIC Payments

Vanstone Electronic VeriFone

4 Forecasts and Conclusions

4.1 Market trends and drivers



Steady uptake of cellular IoT connectivity

NFC has become ubiquitous

POS terminal app stores are a potential game-changer

Android payment terminals gain traction

New technologies can transform the shopping experience

The mPOS market segment is still growing

Is the advent of SoftPOS a possible threat to POS terminal hardware sales? Trump tariffs affect POS vendors that manufacture in Asia

4.2 Market forecasts



Cellular POS terminal market forecast

NFC-ready POS terminal market forecast NFC-ready mPOS terminal market forecast

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900