ETH/USD Forecast Today 17/04: Ethereum A Long Term (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Ethereum is going sideways during the trading session here on Wednesday. So, it's interesting. I think we are in the midst of at least trying to find some type of floor and it is worth noting that at least Bitcoin is somewhat stable. So that might be something to consider. But at this point in time, Ethereum looks like dead money. Now that's not to say that if you have a longer timeframe, that you can't take advantage of what looks like a market that's trying to find its floor. After all, it's not a wild thought to think maybe in the next year or two that Ethereum might trade all the way back up to $4,000 again. We just don't know, but the general situation you find crypto in most of the time is that it makes these wild swings. We could drop from here and find ourselves down towards the $1,200 level.
