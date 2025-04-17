Ezcheckprinting And Virtual Printer Currently Holds Firm At $149 For Quickbooks Users

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our commitment to our clients is unwavering. That's why we're maintaining our flat rate of $149.00 for ezCheckprinting, even with the recent economic shifts. We understand the importance of cost predictability, especially for small businesses, and we're proud to offer a reliable, feature-rich solution – including QuickBooks Online/2025 compatibility – at this price point," said Halfpricesoft Founder, Dr. Ge.

With the latest version 9 ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo, QuickBooks customers can easily print checks to pay bills, print blank checks to fill in manually and print draft checks to receive payments more easily.

QuickBooks clients are invited to download the trial version and test for compatibility prior to purchase on our website. There is never a cost or obligation to purchase. Simply test it for compatibility and set up accounts. Please note: Trial will appear on checks until the key is purchased and added to the downloaded trial version. All information added to trial will remain!

The latest version is overflowing with unique and inexpensive features for QuickBooks users :



Enhancements made for Windows 11 compatibility and latest printer drivers

Compatibility updates for QuickBooks online and QuickBooks 2025 as well as previous versions

Note fields now support multiple lines

Improved logo and signature functionality for easier data sharing Increased maximum pay amount from $9,999,999.99 to $99,999,999.99

No price changes with the software starting at $149.00 for a single installation, (discounts available for network and multi-installations) ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo is affordable for any US business using QuickBooks and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers. Furthermore, there are never recurring fees or hidden fees associated with the program.

Potential clients are invited to download and test the latest features in ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo with no cost or obligations at

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2 software,1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of customers for over 20 years and will allow SMB owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft