MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Xaba raises $6 million to build 'synthetic brains' for industrial robots

April 17, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Xaba , a startup which says it is building“synthetic brains for industrial robots with zero code”, has secured a $6 million seed extension to accelerate the deployment of AI-powered robotics and cognitive industrial control systems.

The round was led by Hitachi Ventures with participation from Hazelview Ventures, BDC Capital, Exposition Ventures, and Impact Venture Capital.

Industrial automation today remains highly inefficient, relying on outdated controllers, rigid programming, and extensive manual intervention.

Programming and deploying industrial robots alone cost the industry $7 billion annually, with 80 percent of automation costs stemming from manually developing logic for industrial controllers.

Xaba's Generative Industrial AI equips machines with cognitive intelligence, allowing them to autonomously adapt, optimize, and execute tasks with precision.

At its core is xCognition, which acts as an Open AI for industrial automation – fully automating industrial robotics and machine programming for any task while automatically generating both part-programs and all the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) machine logic required to bring any machine to life.

In essence, this is automation driven by self-programming robots that can easily transition from text to action.

Massimiliano Moruzzi, CEO of Xaba, says:“Traditional robotics systems require extensive programming, constant human supervision, and struggle with real-world variability, in geometry, process parameters, materials, and actual production KPIs.

“We're redefining automation by enabling robots and machines to self-optimize and execute complex tasks with minimal programming. The result is a dramatic reduction in waste and up to a 10x reduction in costs.”

The company claims Xaba is the first“truly autonomous AI control system for industrial automation”.

With Xaba, manufacturers can simply describe automation goals, production KPIs, or operational tasks in human-readable text or functional specifications.

From there, xCognition and PLCfy autonomously generate the required code, enabling robots and production lines to operate independently with real-time adaptability.

The result is faster deployment, minimized downtime, and smarter, more resilient automation across industries through:



Physics-informed machine learning model : Acting as a true digital twin, it accurately replicates real-world environments, adapting to different machines and motion platforms for precise, real-time optimization.

Robotics and PLC AI code generation : Proprietary AI models autonomously generate both robotic programs and PLC code by understanding operational workflows and machine logic. This reduces deployment time by up to 80% and eliminates manual coding.

Real-Time process learning module : Powered by Data Ontology and Graph Neural Networks (GNNs), this module captures, maps, and understands complex relationships between machines, sensors, and processes. It ensures dynamic adaptation and continuous optimization. Cognitive control framework : A universal AI platform that integrates seamlessly with any robotic system, CNC machine, or PLC controller, supporting both legacy and modern equipment.

Gayathri Radhakrishnan, partner at Hitachi Ventures, says:“Industry 4.0 promised intelligent, autonomous factories – but it's often been stuck in pilot purgatory, held back by rigid, code-heavy systems and legacy infrastructure.

“Xaba breaks that deadlock. By giving industrial machines the ability to self-learn and self-program through generative AI, Xaba is turning the vision of smart manufacturing into a scalable, reality today.”

Xaba's AI is already transforming aerospace, automotive, and high-precision manufacturing by eliminating costly rework and manual adjustments:



Automotive manufacturing : Xaba's AI optimizes aluminum casting and forging, enabling robots to precisely machine metallic castings while adjusting for machining tolerances – dramatically reducing assembly costs, rework, and production time.

Large-scale robotic drilling : Manufacturers have achieved 10X faster production rates while significantly lowering capital expenditures. Unlike traditional systems requiring rigid programming and manual adjustments, Xaba's AI allows robots to seamlessly reconfigure different parts and processes without costly downtime.

Robotic welding : Xaba's AI automates MIG (Metal Inert Gas) welding and TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas) laser welding, and laser welding, ensuring consistent, high-quality output across production lines while accelerating production timelines. Large-scale 3D printing : Xaba's xTrude system optimizes Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), preventing delamination, collapse, and distortion. It allows manufacturers to fine-tune print parameters in real-time, improving reliability and reducing material waste.

Marco Andriano, CEO and president of Fives Cinetic Corp, says:“Max and his team have created a bold new blueprint for the future of robotics and industrial automation.

“Together, with Xaba's xCognition, we're delivering intelligent systems that transform decades of inefficiency into agile, scalable manufacturing environments-finally solving the most persistent programming and production challenges the industry faces today.”