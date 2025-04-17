MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu collaboration with Supermicro and Nidec to reduce data center energy consumption

KAWASAKI, Japan, Apr 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced a collaboration with Supermicro Inc. and Nidec Corporation to improve data center energy efficiency. As part of this collaboration, the three companies will combine Fujitsu's liquid-cooling monitoring and control software, Supermicro's high performance GPU servers, and Nidec's high-efficiency liquid-cooling system to develop a service that will help data centers increase their power usage effectiveness (PUE). Fujitsu will assess the effectiveness of the solution at its Tatebayashi Data Center, aiming to help customers achieve a world-class PUE at their data centers by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Addressing the growing energy demands of data centers

The rapid proliferation of AI is driving a surge in computing demand, leading to a global increase in the number of data centers and their overall power consumption. Higher power consumption is largely due to the increased cooling requirements of GPUs used in AI servers. Many data centers utilize air cooling, resulting in high average PUE ratios. While liquid cooling offers significantly higher efficiency, the design, construction, and operation of liquid-cooling systems require a high level of expertise and skill, and deployment of these systems has been limited.

Roles and responsibilities

Fujitsu:

Apply its 40-year track record in liquid-cooling technology used in top-tier supercomputers and mission-critical servers around the world to develop software that provides real-time monitoring of liquid-cooled servers and optimizes cooling equipment. This is expected to reduce liquid-cooling equipment power consumption and improve overall data center energy efficiency by up to 40% compared to traditional air-cooling methods. The software will also centralize management of liquid-cooled servers and equipment, reducing data center management workload.

Supermicro:

Provide high-density, high-performance AI server systems optimized for liquid cooling. This eliminates the need for air cooling fans, significantly reducing server power consumption and improving the server environment with reduced noise and lower operating temperatures.

Nidec:

Provide highly efficient cooling systems centered around its globally recognized Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), which have achieved cumulative shipments of 5,000 units as of November 2024. Nidec will utilize its proprietary pump technology and expertise in precision engineering to deliver reliable and high-performance liquid cooling solutions. These systems will optimize thermal management within servers, significantly reducing energy consumption and contributing to sustainable datacenter operations.

Fujitsu's liquid-cooling monitoring and control software will also be applied in a Fujitsu offering for datacenters that will be rolled out starting in Japan in Q1 fiscal 2025. The offering, tailored for customers who are considering liquid-cooling for their datacenters, will provide one-stop support for the entire liquid-cooling solution lifecycle, from the introduction and planning stages, to construction, operation and maintenance. It will be provided under a subscription model that can be deployed with low initial investment cost.

