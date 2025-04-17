Silver Reef Casino Resort Partners with Gaming Analytics for A.I. Technology

Post thi

Real-Time Intelligence Without the Overhead

"As a property without a formal analytics department, Gaming Analytics provides an essential resource," said Dale Robertson, General Manager at Silver Reef. "The ability to analyze patron behavior in real time and adjust marketing strategy immediately has made a measurable impact. GA's platform is invaluable."

GA's tools allow Silver Reef to monitor guest behavior, campaign performance, and operational trends from a single interface-eliminating the lag associated with manual reporting and siloed data.

Slot Optimization at the Speed of Play

Silver Reef's slot operations now use GA to identify underperforming machines, adjust floor layouts, and fine-tune incentives with live performance data.

"Access to real-time slot analytics is a game-changer," said Wayne Moenoa, Director of Slots. "We no longer wait for delayed reports. GA gives us the ability to make fast, informed decisions that maximize revenue and improve the guest experience."

Beyond Gaming: A Broader Vision for A.I.

Silver Reef anticipates expanding GA's tools beyond the gaming floor. With actionable insights across departments, the resort expects improvements in retail strategy, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.

"We see this as a foundation for broader digital transformation," said Robertson. "Real-time data access, combined with GA's support, positions us to make smarter decisions across the entire property."

A Growing Shift Toward Data-Driven Casinos

GA continues to grow its footprint as more operators adopt its A.I. platform to streamline workflows and drive results. By offering powerful analytics through an intuitive dashboard, GA enables casinos to enhance operations without adding internal headcount.

"We're excited to welcome Silver Reef to the GA network," said Kiran Brahmandam, CEO and Founder of Gaming Analytics. "Their team understands the value of real-time data, and we're proud to support their operational goals."

About Silver Reef Casino Resort

Silver Reef Casino Resort, located in Ferndale, Washington, features over 1,000 slot machines, table games, multiple restaurants, and a luxury hotel. The property is owned and operated by the Lummi Nation.

About Gaming Analytics

Founded in 2017, Gaming Analytics (GA) is an A.I.-powered platform for casino operators. GA delivers real-time insights, predictive modeling, and slot optimization tools that improve marketing, operations, and the guest experience. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Philip Beere – [email protected]

Sales Inquiries

John McColl – [email protected]

SOURCE Gaming Analytics Inc.