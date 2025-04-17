Total Of 60 Judokas Participate In Belt Rank Examinations

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A belt rank examination has taken place at the National Training Center for Judo Teams, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Azernews reports.

A total of 60 judokas participated, testing for white-yellow, yellow, and orange belts according to their respective age categories.

Those who successfully completed the exam received the appropriate belts along with official certificates.

These formal belt exams are vital for athletes to gain a comprehensive understanding of judo techniques, while also significantly enhancing their motivation.

They serve as a key evaluation of skill level, are officially recognized, and are essential for future entry into esteemed national competitions.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.