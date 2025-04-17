403
Jaipuria Students Undergo Orientation To Create A Positive Social Impact
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On 16th April 2025, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, successfully hosted its official Studomatrix Orientation, welcoming students to a vibrant movement of youth leadership, collaboration, and change-making. The session aimed to familiarize students with what Studomatrix is, how it functions, and how they can actively become part of it.
Studomatrix is a pan-India, student-led organization that empowers young individuals by providing them with a platform to lead initiatives, share ideas, and contribute meaningfully to society. From writing and public speaking to social impact campaigns and inter-school programs, Studomatrix offers students endless avenues to explore their potential.
The orientation featured two keynote speakers who have been actively involved in shaping the organization and its initiatives. Triveni Dutta, Convener of StudoMeerut, and Ms. Gauri Mehta, a dedicated public service professional, briefed the students about the vision and functioning of Studomatrix. They explained how the organization operates through its various units across India, the structure of leadership roles, and the kinds of events and opportunities available to members – including Studo Synergy, writing forums, school-level projects, and community outreach programs.
Their message was simple but powerful: Studomatrix is built by students, for students, and every voice matters. They encouraged the attendees to step out of their comfort zones, lead with purpose, and use the platform to grow beyond the classroom.
