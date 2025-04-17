Keeper Security Strengthens Natwest Cushon's Cybersecurity And Compliance Framework

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The UK-based pension provider chooses Keeper Security to protect users' retirement funds

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, today announces that NatWest Cushon has successfully deployed Keeper's award-winning password manager to unify credential security, enhance compliance and improve operational efficiency.NatWest Cushon, a financial services leader specialising in workplace savings and pension solutions, underwent rapid expansion following its 2023 acquisition by NatWest. With employees utilising a mix of different password management solutions, the organisation sought a centralised, enterprise-grade password management solution that could provide secure credential storage, seamless access management and robust compliance reporting.After a thorough evaluation of multiple solutions, NatWest Cushon selected Keeper as the most secure and feature-rich platform to meet its needs. Keeper's zero-trust, zero-knowledge security architecture, advanced encryption and robust compliance tools stood out as the ideal fit for the firm's stringent security requirements.“Keeper was the most secure solution out there. It was the most feature-rich application we came across,” said Simon Stiebel, Technology and Security Operations Director at NatWest Cushon.With Keeper's solution, NatWest Cushon has significantly bolstered its cybersecurity infrastructure, providing its employees with a secure, efficient and reliable method for managing passwords, passkeys and credentials. The solution's ease of use has resulted in heightened operational efficiency and strengthened data protection, minimising the risk of weak passwords and unauthorised access. Furthermore, the organisation has improved its ability to meet regulatory compliance standards and streamlined collaboration across teams, ensuring robust security at scale.Key benefits realised by NatWest Cushon include:.Stronger security and compliance: In addition to zero-trust, zero-knowledge credential security, Keeper enabled NatWest Cushon to meet ISO certification requirements for the United Kingdom..Simplified onboarding and offboarding: The seamless provisioning and decommissioning of credentials during employee onboarding and offboarding have maximised operational workflows – saving valuable time and resources..Proactive cyber threat mitigation: Keeper's BreachWatch and password rotation features provide continuous protection against evolving cyber threats, offering real-time insights and response capabilities..High adoption and streamlined collaboration: Keeper's intuitive user interface, along with its browser extension for password and passkey management, has driven high adoption rates, particularly among non-technical employees. This simplicity has improved collaboration and reduced friction in accessing shared resources across departments.“Organisations handling sensitive financial data must prioritise strong security practices without compromising operational efficiency,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security.“NatWest Cushon's proactive approach to securing their credentials and meeting compliance requirements sets an excellent example for any financial institution. We're proud to support them with a solution that not only strengthens their security framework but also enhances efficiency across their organisation.”“The onboarding journey with Keeper was exceptional,” said Stiebel.“I handed it off to my team, and I didn't have to worry about it. The biggest challenge was adoption, but Keeper's support helped us engage employees and drive compliance.”By choosing Keeper, NatWest Cushon has taken a crucial step in protecting its sensitive data while driving operational efficiency. With enhanced security and improved compliance, the organisation is well-positioned to navigate the unique challenges of the financial sector. The user-friendly platform, combined with its broad range of robust features, ensures that employees are equipped to meet the highest security standards, supporting the company's ongoing growth and success.For more details on how Keeper's platform has strengthened NatWest Cushon's cybersecurity framework, explore the full case study here .About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. 