Chipmakers Accelerate US Manufacturing Amid Tariff Pressures

Facing impending tariffs on imported semiconductors, NVIDIA and AMD are intensifying their commitment to domestic production, leveraging Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's expanding facilities in Arizona. This strategic shift aims to mitigate the financial impact of proposed duties ranging from 25% to 100% on foreign-made chips, as announced by President Donald Trump.

NVIDIA has unveiled plans to invest approximately $500 billion over the next four years to bolster U.S.-based semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. The company has commenced production of its latest Blackwell AI chips at TSMC's Phoenix facility, marking a significant transition from its traditional reliance on overseas manufacturing. Additionally, NVIDIA is collaborating with Foxconn and Wistron to establish AI supercomputing centers in Texas, with operations expected to begin within the next 12 to 15 months.

AMD is also enhancing its U.S. manufacturing footprint. The company announced that its fifth-generation EPYC processors, designed for data centers, will be produced at TSMC's Arizona plant. This marks the first instance of AMD's products being manufactured within the United States. CEO Lisa Su emphasized the importance of a resilient supply chain, noting that while Taiwan remains crucial, the U.S. will play an increasingly significant role. AMD's acquisition of ZT Systems, a major supplier of AI servers, further underscores its commitment to expanding its American presence.

TSMC is responding to the shifting landscape by significantly increasing its investment in U.S. operations. The company plans to invest up to $165 billion to build five additional semiconductor plants, two advanced packaging facilities, and a major research and development center in Arizona. This expansion is poised to create thousands of jobs and represents one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.

Despite these developments, challenges remain. NVIDIA disclosed that new U.S. export controls on AI chips, particularly the H20 model, could result in up to $5.5 billion in charges due to licensing requirements for shipments to China. This has led to a significant drop in the company's stock value. Analysts have expressed concerns that such restrictions may inadvertently benefit competitors like Huawei by limiting NVIDIA's access to key markets.

