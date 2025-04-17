Oregon's Lincoln High School And Sprague High School Place First In Center For Civic Education's Nationwide Competition On The Constitution
More than 1,000 students participated in the Center for Civic Education's We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution national competition on the U.S. Constitution on April 9-11. The competition results were announced at an awards ceremony Friday evening before an in-person audience of a thousand people, with several hundred more watching online.
The National Finals has taken place every year since 1988, when it was part of the Bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution. A total of 48 high school teams from 31 states and the District of Columbia participated in this year's events.
For 60 years, the Center for Civic Education has been recognized as a leader in providing civic education to K-12 students and adults, with its research-based curriculum reaching more than 45 million students and 440,000 educators in the United States and in more than 80 countries since 1965. Learn more about the Center for Civic Education at . Information on the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals can be found at . Photos of students competing in the National Finals can be found here: .
