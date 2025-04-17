Blueprint Nursing Tackles The Registered Nurse Shortage With Free NCLEX Prep Course

Blueprint Nursing addresses the critical RN shortage in the U.S. by offering free 60-day access to its new NCLEX Complete Self-Prep Package, empowering future nurses to pass their licensing exams with confidence.

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is facing a critical shortage of Registered Nurses (RNs), with reports showing approximately 1.2 million new RNs are needed by 2030 to fill the growing gap in the healthcare workforce. To help combat this pressing issue, Blueprint Nursing is stepping up with a groundbreaking new offer for nursing students and professionals.

From April 2025 to December 2025, Blueprint Nursing is offering free 60-day access to a new course: The NCLEX Complete Self-Prep Package , including 23 hours of video lessons and a 2,000+ question bank-a comprehensive and efficient exam preparation package valued at $116. This initiative aims to empower nursing students to effectively prepare and pass their licensing exam with confidence, ultimately helping bridge the gap in the RN shortage.

Why the RN Shortage Requires Immediate Attention

Nationwide, the current RN shortage in the United States sits at 10%, equating to 350,540 unfilled positions-a trend projected to persist for the foreseeable future. The current shortage stems from several factors:



Aging Workforce : Many experienced RNs are approaching retirement, leaving massive gaps in the healthcare system.

Aging Baby Boomer Population : As the aging population grows, the need for skilled nurses is rising rapidly to meet increasing healthcare demands. Limited Educational Resources : Nursing education programs face capacity challenges, further slowing the development of new nurses.

Without innovative solutions, the healthcare system risks being overwhelmed, leaving millions without adequate care.

Blueprint Nursing's Solution for Future RNs

Blueprint Nursing is on a mission to make exam prep affordable, focused, and stress-free, helping students pass their NCLEX exams on the first try. The NCLEX Complete Self-Prep Package Course is designed specifically to address common pain points students face when preparing for this critical exam, including:



Affordability: High-quality resources at no cost during the offer window.

Cognitive Overwhelm: Fluff-free, focused content tailored 100% to the NCLEX, cutting out unnecessary distractions.

Lack of Direction: A personalized study planner that guides students on what to study from day 1 of prep to exam day, providing structure and alleviating stress. Test Anxiety: The course includes proven test anxiety management techniques for greater confidence on even the toughest questions.

Support for Faculty and Institutions

Blueprint Nursing also understands the challenges faced by nursing faculty. Educational institutions often grapple with the high cost of NCLEX resources, sometimes paying up to $1,500 per seat for exam prep programs. Additionally, students frequently feel frustrated and overwhelmed by underutilized and overly complex offerings.

Blueprint's focused, user-friendly platform provides a solution that meets institutional needs and empowers students to succeed.

Join The Movement To Transform Nursing Education

Blueprint Nursing invites nursing students, educators, and NCLEX retakers to take advantage of this limited-time offer. By equipping future RNs with the tools they need to succeed, Blueprint Nursing is driving progress in addressing the nationwide shortage and building a stronger, more resilient healthcare workforce.

Sign up for the NCLEX Complete Self-Prep Package for free and join the effort to shape the future of nursing!

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks, tutoring, and live study groups for residents, practicing physicians, PAs, RNs, and NPs. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. Learn more at blueprintprep .

