NCW Delegation To Reach West Bengal Today To Visit Violence-Affected Areas, Meet Victims

Kolkata, April 17 (IANS) A National Commission for Women (NCW) delegation will visit violence-affected areas in West Bengal and meet the victims.

The delegation will arrive in Kolkata on Thursday evening and proceed to Malda on April 18 and Murshidabad on April 19.

The NCW enquiry committee will probe the Murshidabad violence and NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will personally visit violence-hit areas and meet the victims.

Several areas in the district witnessed violent protests over the newly-promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act last week.

The total number of arrests in connection with the violence in pockets of Murshidabad district of West Bengal has crossed 200 till now, a senior official of the state police said.

The West Bengal Police on Wednesday announced the constitution of a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence and riot-like situation in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district throughout almost the entire last week over protests against the Waqf Amendment Act becoming violent.

The NCW on Wednesday, announced the formation of an enquiry committee to investigate the violence.

The NCW stated that the decision to form its probe committee was taken after the commission took suo motu cognizance of reports of several women enduring molestation during the communal unrest in the Mandirpara area of Dhulian, Murshidabad district.

“The violence has led to the exodus of hundreds of women, many of whom were forced to cross the Bhagirathi River in search of safety, seeking refuge in the nearby district of Malda. These women have been torn from their homes, living in fear and uncertainty, facing unimaginable trauma and loss,” the NCW statement read.

“The committee will also include Dr. Archana Majumdar, Member of the NCW, and Dr. Shivani Dey, Deputy Secretary of the NCW, to support the enquiry and ensure a thorough investigation,” the NCW statement read.

Meanwhile, the nine-member SIT of the state police will be headed by an officer of the rank of additional superintendent of police, who will be assisted by two officers in the ranks of deputy superintendents of police and six inspector-ranking officers.

The SIT will have representations from various departments of state police namely Intelligence Branch, Counter Insurgency Force, Criminal Investigation Department, and Cyber Crime Division.

The two announcements came on a day when a petition has already been filed at Calcutta High Court by some victim families of Murshidabad seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the violence. The hearing on the matter will be held on Thursday.