Arcana Labs Emerges From Stealth With $5.5M In Funding To Disrupt Hollywood With Its AI-Powered Content Production Software And Studio

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of filmmaking is here. Arcana Labs , an AI-powered content production platform and studio, is stepping into the spotlight today, unveiling $5.5 million in funding and launching its revolutionary all-in-one AI production studio, Arcana AI. Founded by an elite team of engineers and Hollywood filmmakers with over a billion dollars in global box office success, Arcana is positioned to be the go-to AI production partner for studios, streaming platforms, and visionary creators. With its robust platform and slate of 20+ films in development, Arcana is taking Hollywood by storm. The round was led by SEMCAP AI and its co-founders and co-CIOs Walter“Buck” Buckley and Cyrus Vandrevala.

The entertainment industry is on the brink of a massive transformation-and Arcana Labs is leading the charge.

A New Era of Hollywood has Arrived

With skyrocketing production costs, consolidation pressures, and creative talent increasingly bottlenecked by budget constraints, the entertainment industry is facing unprecedented challenges. And now with the emergence of AI, the industry stands at a pivotal moment of transformation – as the limitations of physical cameras and sound stages are soon to be replaced by limitless digital possibilities - a new era of artistic expression is here.

“It's time for Hollywood and Independents to dust off all that untapped IP and utilize Arcana technology to increase job opportunities and production velocity. This is a time for artists and producers to be excited and to go make that full feature epic, that Superbowl commercial, that 20 minute cut scene in your video game,” said Jonathan Yunger, co-founder and CEO of Arcana Labs, and producer of blockbuster franchises such as Expendables, Hellboy, Hitman's Bodyguard, Rambo, and many more.“We are witnessing the dawn of an entirely new era in Hollywood, where soon there will be no difference between a physical studio and a digital studio. A team of talented artists and their laptops are the future of the soundstage. With SEMCAP's strategic investment and vision aligned with our technology and success rate at the Global box office, Arcana is here to empower creators and IP holders to produce untapped creative abundance at unprecedented speeds and cost.”

Arcana AI: The All-in-One Creative Suite Redefining AI Production

Unlike other AI platforms, Arcana AI is a powerhouse, built from the ground up for AI Creators with a deep understanding of the real workflows and creative processes AI artists navigate daily. Rather than forcing creators to juggle multiple subscriptions and workflows across various platforms, Arcana's emerged to unify the entire AI production pipeline into a single, streamlined ecosystem-offering 21+ cutting-edge tools for AI image and video creation with a focus on hyperrealism, control, character consistency and creative freedom.

With a sleek, intuitive interface, Arcana also delivers a model-agnostic ecosystem, allowing users to seamlessly switch between Arcana's signature models and industry-leading models like DALL·E, Flux, and Stable Diffusion-all within a single workflow.

Arcana doesn't stop at images. Its advanced video capabilities empower users to custom-train models, develop proprietary visual styles, and bring their creations to life with state-of-the-art motion models from Kling, Runway, Minimax, Luma, and more-all effortlessly integrated under one roof.

Arcana is taking its“production company in a box” vision even further by expanding into AI audio. From soundtracks and narration to lip dubbing, performance capture, voiceovers and even full podcasts, creators can now generate the full spectrum of media-images, videos, and audio- all, under a single subscription.

For AI artists, filmmakers, and digital storytellers, Arcana is now the only platform needed for bringing creative visions to life.

Already Making Waves in Hollywood and Beyond

Arcana AI is a critical tool already trusted by top Hollywood producers, directors, visual effects studios and advertising agencies, saving them significant costs and output times. It is currently in production with SAG actors cast for a full AI created sci-fi epic as well as producing the first fully AI horror movie.

Arcana AI is designed for a wide range of creative professionals, including filmmakers in pre- and post-production, game designers, advertising agencies, visual effects studios, and even hobbyists looking to experiment with radical and unrestricted AI tools.

Arcana Labs' Funding

“We're very excited to invest in Arcana. I had the opportunity to see the power of their platform firsthand, while working on a docuseries about George Washington. In a very short period, leveraging Arcana, we were able to create realistic scenery and visually compelling content, more expeditiously and inexpensively than we had ever been able to do before. Prior to leveraging the platform, creating a historically accurate image took up to 300 tries, and yielded very mediocre results. The Arcana team has created a platform that can completely redefine the film and production industry, while also making it accessible for everyone,” said Buckley, SEMCAP co-founder and long-time technology investor.“We look forward to working with this talented team and their powerful technology, bringing the resources and operational support needed to accelerate their growth and transform this sector.”

Arcana Labs' new funding will go toward the development of new technology and marketing efforts, as well as building out Arcana Productions, a creative arm of the company that assists production companies, brands and marketing organizations, as well as Arcana Academy, an educational initiative that will help teach new and seasoned filmmakers how to direct with AI.

For more information about Arcana Labs and to try out its revolutionary AI creative studio, visit:

About Arcana Labs:

Arcana Labs is an AI-powered content production platform and Studio. Founded by an elite team of engineers and Hollywood filmmakers with over a billion dollars in box office success, Arcana revolutionizes the AI art space by merging traditional creative processes with advanced AI capabilities. Its flagship product, Arcana AI, is a powerhouse that delivers an all-in-one "production company in a box" with 21+ cutting-edge tools for AI image, video, and audio creation in a single, streamlined ecosystem. For AI artists, filmmakers, and digital storytellers, Arcana is now the only platform needed to bring creative visions to life.

Boasting 20+ films in development, a new era of Hollywood has arrived. Meet Arcana.

About SEMCAP AI

SEMCAP AI invests in high-growth, next-generation AI companies that are disrupting how businesses operate, boosting productivity and transforming markets. Led by a highly skilled investment team with deep operating and investing experience in technology and AI, the team provides unique deal insight and support for strategic partnering and enhanced growth. SEMCAP AI is one of SEMCAP's three platforms – AI, food & nutrition and health. SEMCAP is a growth equity platform committed to investing across sectors that have the greatest impact on society. Learn more at

