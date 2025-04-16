Morocco: Croatia Hails His Majesty The King’S Leadership As Chairman Of Al-Quds Committee

In a Joint Declaration adopted following talks on Wednesday in Zagreb between Croatia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić Radman, and Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, the Republic of Croatia hailed“the leadership of His Majesty the King as Chairman of the al-Quds Committee”.

The two parties also underscored Morocco and Croatia's positive and constructive roles in maintaining stability, security and peace in their respective regions and their commitment to the fundamental universal principles of the UN Charter, and the need for peaceful conflict resolution with full respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States, in accordance with international law.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.