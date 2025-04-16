IATA Launches Information Portal For Live Animal Regulations

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) 16 April 2025 (Dubai) – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched LAR Verify, a digital portal to improve the welfare and safe transport of live animals by air.

Using LAR Verify, airlines, shippers and freight forwarders can access accurate operator and destination-specific requirements as defined by the IATA Live Animals Regulations (LAR). The regulations have formed the basis for the worldwide transport of live animals by air for more than 50 years. The new portal offers an automated compliance solution for live animal shipments, streamlining planning, booking, acceptance and handling.

IATA data shows that there were close to 200,000 live animal shipments globally in 2024-up 11% since 2019.

“The volume of specialized cargo-live animals in particular-continues to grow. To manage this opportunity safely and efficiently, a single digital portal that provides access to relevant LAR regulations and facilitates data sharing is mission critical. As envisioned by IATA's ONE Record initiative, the release of LAR Verify is a key milestone towards achieving a single source of truth for live animal shipments,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA's Global Head of Cargo.

LAR Verify can be embedded into cargo management systems, making it easier to integrate into existing workflows. It provides details on:



State and operator regulations, including on the export, import, transit and transfer of live animals

Documentation requirements such as import licenses per destination

Animal classification along with technical standards such as container requirements and labelling Live updates on regional embargoes and trade regulations, including requirements around managing disease outbreaks

Through an API, shippers and freight forwarders can also upload all required documents for airline verification. Once all documents are correct, airlines can issue a physical acceptance of the cargo, negating the need to move live animals until their travel is confirmed.