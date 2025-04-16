William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Dividend

William H. Sadlier Inc. Logo

Sadlier declares $1.50/share dividend, payable May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 23, 2025. A leader in K–12 educational publishing.

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (NASDAQ:SADL)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”), a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting of the Board on March 27, 2025, declared a dividend of $1.50 per share of its Common Stock payable on May 15, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2025.About SadlierWilliam H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Since 1832, Sadlier's pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential - in school and throughout life.

Thomas M. Allen, Chief Financial Officer

William H. Sadlier, Inc.

+1 212-312-6110

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.