Canon Announces New Imageprograf TC-21 And TC-21M 24” Large Format Printers

Melville, NY, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to introduce two new 24-inch large-format desktop printers: the imagePROGRAF TC-21 and TC-21M. These versatile and compact printers are designed to meet the demands of a wide range of applications, including up to ARCH D sized technical drawings, posters, and even small postcard-sized prints. Offering superior 4-color pigment ink printing, the TC-21 and TC-21M models are ideal for businesses in various industries, from small and home offices to architecture, retail, hospitality, and education.

The imagePROGRAF TC-21 and TC-21M build upon the success of Canon's imagePROGRAF TC-20 and TC-20M, launched in 2023, and incorporates several key enhancements. A standout feature is the new tilt-type operation panel, which can be adjusted to suit the user's viewpoint and installation location. This user-friendly panel improves accessibility, making the TC-21 ideal for both small and large workspaces. The TC-21 Series is designed to handle a wide variety of tasks, including printing and copying (TC-21M only) of architectural drawings, restaurant posters, flyers, and even pharmacy medicine labels.

Both the TC-21 and TC-21M share a space-saving design that allows all printing-related operations – from paper loading to ink filling – to be performed from the front of the unit. This intuitive design helps ensure ease of use in compact environments. Additionally, both models support large-format printing from roll paper up to 24” and feature a standard Auto Sheet Feeder, capable of holding up to 100 sheets1 including a variety of paper types and sizes such as A3, A4, postcards, envelopes, and labels.

A key feature of both the TC-21 and TC-21M is the Minimal Margin Printing2 function, which enables users to print with no top or bottom margins and very small side margins. This functionality is perfect for creating eye-catching posters and impactful designs. Canon's PosterArtist software, available in both desktop ($425) and online (free) editions, helps further simplify the design process, allowing users to easily create visually stunning posters and flyers. Improvements in print quality were also implemented, even for inexpensive plain paper types. Both models also feature quiet operation, helping to ensure noise reduction during printing and paper feeding, making them perfect for environments where noise is a concern.

Another notable feature of the TC-21M is its scanning capabilities, which add further versatility for users who need to capture and digitize physical documents. The TC-21M also includes new features like Split & Enlarge Copy, which allows users to easily create larger prints from smaller originals by printing on multiple sheets of roll paper and later positioning these together, or to divide an image into multiple segments for easier printing and handling.

To support efficient printing, both models come with a full set of 70ml ink bottles (cyan, magenta, yellow, and black), providing a total of 280ml of ink. This high-capacity ink system is designed to help ensure that businesses can print more without frequent ink refills.

In line with the company's commitment to sustainability, both printers incorporate eco-friendly materials. The TC-21 and TC-21M use recycled resin for about 40% of their resin components3. Notably, the TC-21 is the first model in the imagePROGRAF series to include recycled steel in its construction. Additionally, Canon has eliminated polystyrene foam from its packaging, opting instead for recyclable cardboard. Both printers are currently certified registered as EPEAT Gold and ENERGY STAR® products, evidencing that they meet rigorous environmental standards.

“We are thrilled to offer the imagePROGRAF TC-21 and TC-21M, two innovative printers that combine versatility, ease of use, and environmentally friendly design,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“Whether printing CAD designs, posters, or marketing materials, these printers are designed to support a wide range of industries with their advanced features, efficiency, and sustainability.”

1 A3 is 50 sheets, A4 is 100 sheets, and envelopes are one sheet each.

2 Supported roll paper widths are 24-inch, 18-inch, 17-inch, A1, A2, A3, B2, B3. The left and right margins are approximately 0.5 mm. There may be a margin of approximately 0.1~0.8 mm depending on printing conditions and the printing environment. Backlight film, tracing paper and translucent matte film are not supported.

3 The usage rate of recycled materials is calculated based on the total mass of resin or steel used in the main body.

The TC-21 Series handles a wide range of tasks, from architectural prints to restaurant posters and pharmacy labels The TC-21M features Split & Enlarge Copy for creating large prints from smaller originals or dividing images for easier handling

