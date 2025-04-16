Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: 5 Days Of Cinco

Margaritas celebrates Cinco de Mayo with 5 days of festivities! Music, food, drinks, and fun!

LANSDALE/LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Margaritas Mexican Restaurant will host a 5 Day Cinco Fiesta from Thursday, May 1st, through Monday, May 5th. The celebration will feature a lineup of events each day.The fiesta begins on May 1st with a highlight on salsa dancing. The event will include salsa dance lessons, a DJ, Margarita specials, and raffles with prizes.The Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration continues on Friday, May 2nd, with raffles and giveaways. Attendees can expect a DJ, food, and drinks.On Saturday, May 3rd, the Cinco Derby Fiesta will commence at 5:00 pm, featuring a live DJ set and a derby watch party. Attendees will have the chance to select a horse and win prizes, with the 5 Days of Cinco celebration ongoing. Raffles and prizes will be available throughout the evening.A Kids Cinco Fiesta is scheduled for Sunday, May 4th, from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm. Activities will include a magician, guessing games, kids' scratch cards, and raffles with prizes.The Cinco de Mayo finale on Monday, May 5th, will feature more raffles with valuable prizes. The celebration will include a DJ set and Margaritas' signature margaritas."Each year, we aim to elevate our 5 Days of Cinco Fiesta, and this year is no exception," said David Miller, Vice President of Operations for Margaritas Mexican Restaurant. "Margaritas Mexican Restaurant invites the community to join the celebration."For further details on the 5 Days of Cinco Fiesta at Margaritas, interested parties can visit the restaurant's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram (@margaritaslansdale & @margaritaslanghorne).

