JAF Personnel Celebrate Flag Day

AMMAN - Personnel of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) on Wednesday joined Jordanians in celebrating the Jordanian Flag Day through a series of national activities held across the Kingdom's governorates.

The JAF musical bands took part in the festivities, while JAF personnel distributed Jordanian flags to citizens and students at schools and universities throughout the Kingdom.

Citizens expressed pride in this“distinctive national occasion, which reflects a deep sense of belonging and loyalty to the homeland and its Hashemite leadership.”

They reaffirmed their unity behind the Hashemite leadership and their pride in raising the Jordanian flag.

Buildings of various army formations and units, along with the JAF vehicles, were decorated with the Jordanian flag.

Schools affiliated with the Directorate of Military Education and Culture also celebrated the occasion with national activities that raised the flag and highlighted its symbolism and the meanings behind its colours.

Jordanians mark this national day every year on April 16, a date designated by the Cabinet as part of the centennial celebrations of the founding of the Jordanian state.