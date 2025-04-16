Mikron Holding AG
Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
16.04.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Boudry, April 16, 2025, 6.00 p.m. – At the Annual General Meeting held in Neuchâtel on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the shareholders of Mikron Holding AG (SIX: MIKN) approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors including the Board of Directors' proposal for a distribution per share of CHF 0.50 (CHF 0.25 per share from retained earnings and CHF 0.25 per share tax-free from capital contributions reserves). The members of the Board of Directors Paul Zumbühl, Andreas Casutt, Hans-Michael Hauser, Alexandra Bendler and Hans-Christian Schneider were re-elected for a one-year term of office. Paul Zumbühl was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,590.
Investor Relations Calendar
July 18, 2025, 7.00 a.m. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semiannual results 2025
