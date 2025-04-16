Young Engineers Inspire Their Siblings In South Africa

Engineering graduates Nompilo Zulu and Sinethemba Mthembu, from Johannesburg, South Africa, have not only forged their own paths in the field but have also inspired those around them. Here's what they have to say about teamwork and innovation:

Q: What idea has had the most profound impact on your career path?

Nompilo Zulu: Knowing that my younger sister looks up to me as a woman in the engineering field has motivated me to strive for excellence, excel in everything I do, and serve as a positive role model for her.

Q: How is your team innovating?

Nompilo Zulu: My team is innovating by working on an optimized tool aimed at aiding us and our customers in selecting renewable energy sources that power our AcceleraTM by Cummins electrolyzers for smoother operations.

Q: How does this work contribute to more sustainable energy solutions?

Sinethemba Mthembu: Green hydrogen , which is produced by these electrolyzers utilizing renewable energy, serves as a versatile energy carrier, enabling energy storage, industrial decarbonization and powering different industrial applications through the use of fuel cells . Our team's work helps our customers make use of this technology and reduce carbon emissions.

Q: What have you learned from being part of your team?

Nompilo Zulu: The importance of effective communication. I realized that addressing issues or raising concerns promptly leads to quicker resolutions and smoother operations.

Sinethemba Mthembu: Being part of this team has shown me that our diverse backgrounds and ages give us the opportunity to grow and learn from one another. Each person's unique experience and perspective enriches our understanding. Moreover, working toward a shared goal unites us in how we collaborate.

Q: What is the greatest wealth in your life?

Sinethemba Mthembu: I have learned that time is my greatest asset in life. It is what I use to gain experiences, reach my goals, and build relationships. With time, I can keep growing, innovating, and learning new things. It's not about how much time we have but how we make the most of it - to achieve our dreams and leave a lasting impact.